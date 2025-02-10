Priyanka Chopra Wraps Up Brother Siddharth’s Grand Wedding; Stunning Looks, Nick & Malti’s Moments!

Global actress, Priyanka Chopra shared a heartfelt Instagram post wrapping up her brother Siddharth Chopra’s wedding to Neelam Upadhyaya. The post featured all her stunning looks from the wedding festivities, including Mata Ki Chowki, Haldi, Mehendi, Sangeet, and the main ceremony. Nick Jonas and Malti Marie joined the celebrations, with Nick performing at the Sangeet. Priyanka expressed gratitude, highlighting beautiful family moments. Check her Instagram for all the pictures!