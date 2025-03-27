Mohanlal SURPRISES Fans: Watches Empuraan with Son and Prithviraj in Kochi

In an unforgettable moment for fans, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal attended the early morning screening of his latest film, L2: Empuraan, at Kavitha Theatre in Kochi. Accompanied by his son Pranav Mohanlal and director Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal's presence lit up the theatre as fans dressed in black to match his attire. The excitement was palpable as they cheered for their beloved star, who walked into the theatre amid tight security. This special screening has taken social media by storm, with visuals capturing the joyous atmosphere. WATCH.