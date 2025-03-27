user
user icon

Mohanlal SURPRISES Fans: Watches Empuraan with Son and Prithviraj in Kochi

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 27, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

In an unforgettable moment for fans, Malayalam superstar Mohanlal attended the early morning screening of his latest film, L2: Empuraan, at Kavitha Theatre in Kochi. Accompanied by his son Pranav Mohanlal and director Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal's presence lit up the theatre as fans dressed in black to match his attire. The excitement was palpable as they cheered for their beloved star, who walked into the theatre amid tight security. This special screening has taken social media by storm, with visuals capturing the joyous atmosphere. WATCH.

Recent Videos

Intense Clashes Erupt Outside Israeli Parliament Over Hostages and Political Dispute

Intense Clashes Erupt Outside Israeli Parliament Over Hostages and Political Dispute

World Pulse | First Signal Scandal, Now Private Contact Details of Trump Officials Exposed

World Pulse | First Signal Scandal, Now Private Contact Details of Trump Officials Exposed

Mohanlal SURPRISES Fans: Watches Empuraan with Son and Prithviraj in Kochi

Mohanlal SURPRISES Fans: Watches Empuraan with Son and Prithviraj in Kochi

Dhirendra Shashtri Reacts to Meerut Murder Case, Says 'Family Values Declining' | Asianet Newsable

Dhirendra Shashtri Reacts to Meerut Murder Case, Says 'Family Values Declining' | Asianet Newsable

Lakme Fashion Week: Ananya Panday Slays Runway in Stunning Metallic Look | Asianet Newsable

Lakme Fashion Week: Ananya Panday Slays Runway in Stunning Metallic Look | Asianet Newsable

Video Top Stories

Mohanlal SURPRISES Fans: Watches Empuraan with Son and Prithviraj in Kochi
Entertainment

Mohanlal SURPRISES Fans: Watches Empuraan with Son and Prithviraj in Kochi

Mohanlal SURPRISES Fans: Watches Empuraan with Son and Prithviraj in Kochi
Entertainment

Mohanlal SURPRISES Fans: Watches Empuraan with Son and Prithviraj in Kochi

Lakme Fashion Week: Ananya Panday Slays Runway in Stunning Metallic Look | Asianet Newsable
Entertainment

Lakme Fashion Week: Ananya Panday Slays Runway in Stunning Metallic Look | Asianet Newsable

Empuraan Malayalam Public Review: Mohanlal's Fans Rave About Stunning Visuals and Action
Entertainment

Empuraan Malayalam Public Review: Mohanlal's Fans Rave About Stunning Visuals and Action

Thudarum Trailer OUT: Mohanlal and Shobana Reunite After 15 YEARS in Gripping Crime Drama
Entertainment

Thudarum Trailer OUT: Mohanlal and Shobana Reunite After 15 YEARS in Gripping Crime Drama

Tamil Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Passes Away at 48 – Huge Loss to Cinema
Entertainment

Tamil Actor Manoj Bharathiraja Passes Away at 48 – Huge Loss to Cinema

Alia Bhatt Wraps Up March with Love and War BTS Moments
Entertainment

Alia Bhatt Wraps Up March with Love and War BTS Moments

Must See

Intense Clashes Erupt Outside Israeli Parliament Over Hostages and Political Dispute
World News

Intense Clashes Erupt Outside Israeli Parliament Over Hostages and Political Dispute

World Pulse | First Signal Scandal, Now Private Contact Details of Trump Officials Exposed
World News

World Pulse | First Signal Scandal, Now Private Contact Details of Trump Officials Exposed

Mohanlal SURPRISES Fans: Watches Empuraan with Son and Prithviraj in Kochi
Entertainment

Mohanlal SURPRISES Fans: Watches Empuraan with Son and Prithviraj in Kochi