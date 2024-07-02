Travelling light? Actor Anup Soni spots boxers on Delhi airport luggage belt (WATCH)

The video shows the lone pair of boxers making their rounds on the conveyor belt, unclaimed by anyone in the vicinity. Passengers waiting alongside Anup Soni for their luggage couldn't help but chuckle at the sight.

Actor Anup Soni had a surprising experience at Delhi airport's terminal 2 when he spotted an unusual item on the luggage conveyor belt: a boxer. The bizarre incident, captured in a video shared on Instagram in June, has recently gone viral, eliciting a wave of humorous comments from social media users.

Anup Soni shared his bemusement in the caption of the video, writing, "Yes, this incident happened in front of my eyes. At the conveyor belt, Terminal 2, New Delhi. Hoping that the person who lost this has found it."

Anup Soni, known for his roles in films such as 'Dus Kahaniyaan' and 'Satyameva Jayate 2', as well as popular TV shows like 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' and 'Balika Vadhu', is best recognized for hosting the crime anthology series 'Crime Patrol'.