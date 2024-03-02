Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Singer Thomson Andrews revealed that Day 3's theme will be 'Indian' and that the singer's outfits were created and approved by designer Manish Malhotra.

    Singer and songwriter Thomson Andrews is all set to perform at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities that are currently taking place at Gujarat's Jamnagar. In an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable's Rishika Khanna, Thomson revealed that he will be performing with singer Pritam on Day 3 of the event. Giving insights, he talked about the theme of the day, the songs he would be singing, and also who designed their outfits for the night.

    Day 3 outfits and theme

    Thomson shared that the Day 3 outfits are going to be Indian and have been approved by ace designer Manish Malhotra. The event is named Hastakshar and he is clueless about what he means but assumes that it is a signing-off ceremony.

    Group of band performance

    Thomson stated that he will be performing with renowned singer Pritam and one of the songs that will be sung at the event will be 'Pehla Nasha' which he termed to be one of his favourites.

    Thomson's reaction to performing at the event

    “When I got to know, it was a confirmed project, I was of course very excited because it is the Ambani’s. For me, one more level of excitement is that I am also an entrepreneur and Mukesh Ambani is a big inspiration for me. Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are one of the biggest maybe in the decade that is happening. It feels amazing and it feels humbling for each artist as we are chosen among so many artists."

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities

    Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities are taking place in Jamnagar and will be a 3-day event. Apart from Thomson and Pritam, Diljit Dosanjh, Akon, Arijit Singh, and Ajay-Atul are likely to perform. 

    Recent Videos

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla'

    Asianet News Dialogues with Arun Yogiraj: 'No chemicals were used on the idol of Ram Lalla' (WATCH)

    Video Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK
    Entertainment

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH) osf
    Entertainment

    Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding event: MS Dhoni, Sakshi's presence sparks excitement (WATCH)

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more osf
    Entertainment

    Cricketers at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant pre-wedding festivities: Ishan Kishan, Rashid Khan, Bravo & more

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more
    Lifestyle

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma
    Lifestyle

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)
    Lifestyle

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya RKK
    Entertainment

    Ram Mandir: Amitabh, Abhishek, Ranbir, Alia, Katrina, Vicky, Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi arrive in Ayodhya

    Must See

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities RKK
    Entertainment

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

    German singer Cassandra Mae Spittmann delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH) AJR
    India News

    German singer delights PM Modi with 'Achyutam Keshavam' and Tamil song during Palladam visit (WATCH)

    Vayu Shakti 2024 When 50 tons of ordnance were dropped in 2 hours over Pokhran
    Defence

    When 50 tons of firepower rained over Pokhran in 2 hours (MUST WATCH)