Heeramandi song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shares her experience of working on the show

In conversation with 'Heeramandi' song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao' singer Barnali Chattopadhyay, who shared her experience of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and how her song was applauded by many.

Ever since Sanjay Leela Bhansali released his series 'Heeramandi' it has been receiving great responses. In an interview with Asianet, singer Barnali Chattopadhyay shared her experience while singing the song, 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao'. She talked about her journey shifting from Kolkata to Mumbai and working with the ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Barnali claimed to be a proud Bengali and said that after the song went viral, she got many calls from the industry and she felt very touched. Apart from the song 'Saiyaan Hatto Jaao', another 'Heeramandi' song that is getting viral is 'Azadi' talking about the song preparations she said that the term 'Azadi' itself is very heavy and is very heart touching.

The singer also revealed that veteran actress Rekha praised her and loved her voice and also invited her over whenever she is in Mumbai to sing for her. She disclosed that the song 'Phool Gendwa', on which actress Aditi Rao Hydari performs in the series was recorded three times because Sanjay Leela Bhansali was not satisfied with the lyrics.

'Heeramandi' was released on May 01, 2024, on Netflix. The series cast includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal Mehta, and Taha Shah Badussha in important roles.