PM Modi Inspects Ahmedabad Air India Crash Site | Heartbreaking Scene Unfolds
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Ahmedabad crash site where the Air India flight tragically went down. He assessed the damage, met officials, and called the incident 'deeply painful.' The crash killed 241 onboard and 28 residents. Rescue teams and investigators continue their operations amid global attention.
Related Video
Now Playing
Now Playing
Now Playing
Entertainment
05:08
Now Playing
News
Sports
03:15
Now Playing
03:05
Now Playing
Auto
Tech
Now Playing
Now Playing