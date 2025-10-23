Asianet Exclusive: Homebound Star Vishal Jethwa Calls Co-star Ishaan Khatter His "On-Set Girlfriend" And The Reason Will Make You Go 'Awww'

In an exclusive conversation on Asianet’s talk show Table for Two with Ajay Nath, actor Vishal Jethwa opened up about his camaraderie with his Homebound co-stars Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor.

Vishal recalled how, during the early days of the shoot and location recce in rural areas, he had a cast on his foot and found it difficult to walk. Without him ever asking, Ishaan would step in and help: “He would literally pick me up and take me to places because he knew I couldn’t walk properly. That’s his caring side, something not many people know about.”

When asked during a rapid-fire round who his on-set girlfriend was, Vishal laughed and replied: “Ishaan Khatter only, because he’s so caring like that.”

Vishal Jethwa on His Equation with Janhvi Kapoor

Vishal also shared insights into his bond with Janhvi Kapoor, praising her values and warmth: “Janhvi is a great girl and her moral values are something that really makes her stand apart in this industry.”

He fondly recalled how, during international film festivals and shoots abroad, he often struggled with unfamiliar menus in foreign countries. Janhvi would always step in thoughtfully: “She would say, Vishal, I will order for you, without ever making me feel bad. She just understood.”

About Homebound

Homebound, directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and produced by Dharma Productions in association with Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra, is a story rooted in rural North India. At its heart are two childhood friends, portrayed by Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa, who share a dream of becoming police officers, hoping the uniform will grant them dignity and lift them above the weight of caste and class barriers. Janhvi Kapoor also plays a pivotal role, embodying a character from a marginalized background with remarkable depth. The film draws loose inspiration from reportage on migrant lives but transforms those realities into a layered fictional narrative. After premiering in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival in May 2025, the film received a rousing nine-minute standing ovation. It was later released in Indian cinemas on September 26, 2025.

Critics and audiences alike have praised Homebound for its unflinching honesty, empathetic storytelling, and powerful performances. What begins as a story of ambition gradually unfolds into a wider meditation on identity, belonging, and the collision of privilege with systemic inequality. The film’s visual style and authentic setting have been highlighted as some of its strongest elements, capturing voices and spaces that rarely find a place in mainstream cinema. Its selection as India’s official entry to the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category has further cemented its place as one of the most significant films of the year.