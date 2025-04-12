MalayalamEnglishKannadaTeluguTamilBanglaHindiMarathi

From Allegations to Applause: Gaurav Khanna’s Stirring Victory on Celebrity MasterChef

| Updated : Apr 12 2025, 08:00 PM
Share this Video
  • FB
  • TW
  • Linkdin
  • Email

Gaurav Khanna’s emotional win on Celebrity MasterChef is more than just a trophy—it’s a powerful story of redemption. Battling past allegations and public judgment, Gaurav proved his strength and talent, bringing fans to tears. His heartfelt journey from pain to pride is winning hearts across the nation. Watch how he turned his lowest point into his highest victory. A must-watch for every believer in second chances and true grit.

Related Video

HIT 3 Trailer REVIEW: Nani Turns Savage Cop – Blood, Revenge & Action Unleashed!
Now Playing
HIT 3 Trailer REVIEW: Nani Turns Savage Cop – Blood, Revenge & Action Unleashed!
Priyanka’s NYC Fairy Tale: Malti’s Wings, Hrithik-Saba’s Date & Nick’s Broadway Bash!
Now Playing
Priyanka’s NYC Fairy Tale: Malti’s Wings, Hrithik-Saba’s Date & Nick’s Broadway Bash!
Suniel Shetty Melts Hearts with FIRST WORDS as Grandfather | Athiya Shetty | K L Rahul
Now Playing
Suniel Shetty Melts Hearts with FIRST WORDS as Grandfather | Athiya Shetty | K L Rahul
Salman Khan’s Life Threatened AGAIN: Bomb Scare Targets His Car in Chilling Message
Now Playing
Salman Khan’s Life Threatened AGAIN: Bomb Scare Targets His Car in Chilling Message
Amitabh Bachchan’s 50M Chase on X Sparks Meme Riot – Fans Say, 'Selfie with Rekha Will Do It!'
Now Playing
Amitabh Bachchan’s 50M Chase on X Sparks Meme Riot – Fans Say, 'Selfie with Rekha Will Do It!'
Priya Varrier's Electrifying Dance in 'Good Bad Ugly' Sets Social Media Abuzz
Now Playing
Priya Varrier's Electrifying Dance in 'Good Bad Ugly' Sets Social Media Abuzz
From Allegations to Applause: Gaurav Khanna’s Stirring Victory on Celebrity MasterChef
Now Playing
From Allegations to Applause: Gaurav Khanna’s Stirring Victory on Celebrity MasterChef
Final Curtain Call: Manoj Kumar's Ashes Immersed in Ganga with Love and Legacy | Asianet Newsable
Now Playing
Final Curtain Call: Manoj Kumar's Ashes Immersed in Ganga with Love and Legacy | Asianet Newsable
MasterChef Gaurav Khanna Visits Chef Rahul Rana’s Avatara after Winning
Now Playing
MasterChef Gaurav Khanna Visits Chef Rahul Rana’s Avatara after Winning
Hanuman Jayanti: 10 Powerful MANTRAS to Chant for Strength, Courage & Protection
Now Playing
Hanuman Jayanti: 10 Powerful MANTRAS to Chant for Strength, Courage & Protection