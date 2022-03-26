Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

In a quick rapid-fire round with Asianet Newsable, Shefali Shah reveals more about herself along with what is that one thing she thinks should not not exist in Bollywood.



Shefali Shah delivered a spectacular performance in Suresh Triveni’s recently released film Jalsa. The movie that hit the theatres on March 18, saw Vidya Balan and Shefali in the lead role, both putting up a strong performance on the screen. Shefali, who played the mother of two in this thriller, has kept her acting to natural in the film.

But this is not the first time that Shefali Shah stunned the audience with her performance. In the past too, Shefali has time and again proved that when it is about acting, he knows how to play her game so strong. In the recent past, she has delivered two back-to-back stellar performances -first Vipul Shah's directorial series Human and then Jalsa.

While Shefali is beaming in the praises that she is receiving for her latest film, the actor revealed a little about herself during an exclusive interview with Asianet Newsable. Whether it is that one thing she still has from her childhood to which is her favourite among Delhi Crime, Human and Jalsa, Shefali Shah spilt beans on some fun questions.

Meanwhile, Shefali Shah also spoke about how it was to work with an ensemble cast on Jalsa and the takeaways she has had while working with the actors. Furthermore, the actor, speaking further of her next four projects including Delhi Crime 2, said that viewers must-not compare Delhi Crime with its second season.