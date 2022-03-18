Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Jalsa review: Vidya Balan, Shefali Shah's hit-and-run drama fails to pick any speed

    Suresh Triveni's directorial is a slow and predictable film. Even though Shefali Shah outshines Vidya Balan with her performance, none could save the film.

    Author
    Divya Bhonsale
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 18, 2022, 8:44 AM IST

    Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah starrer Jalsa was one of the most anticipated films of 2022. After Vidya's Sherni and Shefali's Human, both of which were released on OTT platforms and received massive appreciation, expectations were high from this Prime Video's release too. However, the film fails to come anywhere close to what was expected of it.

    Jalsa revolves around the inter-linked lives of Maya Menon (Vidya Balan), a senior journalist and her maid Ruksar Mohammed (Shefali Shah). While Maya is a top TV journalist who never shies away from asking the right questions, Ruksar is a loving mother who treats Maya's specially-abled son as her own. However, one incident after Maya's successful interview for her media house turns everything upside down in hers and Rukshar's lives. An 18-year-old's hit-and-run case begins but slows the film so much that the viewer feels like dragging himself through the predictable story.

    The film has many loose threads which you think will make some sense but turn out to be just as sloppy as the film. But there's one thing about Jalsa which will certainly leave you astonished -- the way Shefali Shah has outshined Vidya Balan with her performance.

    What has worked: Shefali Shah's acting is the only thing that has panned out really well in Jalsa. Other than that, the chemistry between Shefali and Surya Kasibhatla (Ayush Menon) and their sweet moments, will surely make you smile.

    What hasn't worked: Whether is it the pace of the film or the storyline, nothing seems to have worked much. In fact, Vidya Balan and Shefali Shah who are one of the finest actresses in the industry, couldn't save the film with their acting too. It was a sweet surprise to watch Iqbal Khan on the screens, that too in his salt and pepper look, but not much was done with his character. Vidhatri Bandi's character of a budding journalist is also a rather flat character. Another aspect of the film (which already has been mentioned at the beginning of this review) is that it's highly predictable. Suresh Triveni could have tried better with this film, especially the way it ends. The sound mixing too is an issue as there are moments when the dialogue delivery is at low sound (forcing you to turn up the volume) and then suddenly the background score goes blasting - - basically, you constantly have to juggle between the plus and minute buttons of volume.

    Director: Suresh Triveni
    Star cast: Viday Balan, Shefali Shah, Rohini Hattangadi, Iqbal Khan, Vidhatri Bandi, Surya Kasibhatla
    Rating: Jalsa gets two out of five stars. When measured against expectations, the film really is a disappointment.

    Last Updated Mar 18, 2022, 9:18 AM IST
