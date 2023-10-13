Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

Yaariyan 2 directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru, produced under T-series banner by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Aayush Maheshwari. Yash Daasguptaa who is starring opposite Divya Kumar Khosla spoke candidly with Asianet Newsable before his big Bollywood debut

Yaariyan 2, releasing on 20th October is a romantic drama starring Divya Khosla Kumar, Yash Daasguptaa, Meezan Jafri and Pearl V Puri. Ahead of the grand release, Yash Daasguptaa talked to Asianet Newsable in a heart-to-heart interview. He went on to speak about his transition from Bengali television to his Bollywood debut and how all great things in his life happens during Durga Puja.

How has your experience in the entertainment industry been from your first Bengali serial 'Bojhena Se Bojhena to Yaariyan 2'?

I never felt that any medium is small or big when it came to acting till the time you can reach to as many people as possible. So at one point of time I used to just say (after getting the love from my fans) that I am just a regional television actor. But the kind of love and support I got from the audience, I shifted to doing Bengali films and after that it is again like a promotion that I am doing a Bollywood film.

Again it's a coincidence my first Bengali film Gangster released during Durga Puja which released during 2016. Now, my first hindi film also, my debut Hindi film is also releasing during Durga Puja. I think Ma has been kind to me.

Apart from that the kind of love I have received from the Bengali audience, is outstanding. And out here the responsibility increases much more when you are working outside Bengal. When you are working in Bengal there's fans, there's haters, they can say a lot of things. But then when you go to a platform like Bollywood, you are representing your entire state. So, anybody would introduce me as he an actor, he is from Bengal, he is a big star there. So that adds a lot of responsibility on your shoulders because one thing goes wrong from your end via your statement or performance, may be it's just a feeling I have that they might hold the whole state responsible for that where I am representing my fraternity and I am working at a place that's not my homeground. So it is like going out and playing. So, I think it multiplies the responsibility but at the same time I think God has been kind and it's the love from the audiences.

Also how I got this film is more like a miracle because my director's had actually seen my films like Gangster and One and they never wanted to take an audition or something like that. They just wanted to meet me personally and boom, it just happened. It's been a hell of a ride so far.

