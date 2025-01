The much-awaited trailer of Deva has been released, featuring Shahid Kapoor in a gritty cop role. The high-octane thriller, directed by Rosshan Andrrews, also stars Pooja Hegde and Pavail Gulati in pivotal roles. Set to hit theaters on January 31, 2025, Deva promises intense action and drama. The trailer has already created a buzz, showcasing Shahid's transformation into a powerful law enforcer.