Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: 'Bottle Factory' Task Sparks Fierce Clash Inside House

Asianet Newsable English
Published : Sep 24 2025, 07:02 PM IST
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 turned chaotic during the much-talked-about Bottle Factory task. Contestants clashed after Anumol, acting as the quality inspector, rejected several bottles, leading to heated protests from fellow housemates. The explosive arguments turned the task into a battleground, testing patience, alliances, and leadership.

