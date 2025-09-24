Bigg Boss Malayalam 7: ‘Bottle Factory’ Task Sparks Fierce Clash Inside House
Bigg Boss Malayalam 7 turned chaotic during the much-talked-about Bottle Factory task. Contestants clashed after Anumol, acting as the quality inspector, rejected several bottles, leading to heated protests from fellow housemates. The explosive arguments turned the task into a battleground, testing patience, alliances, and leadership.
