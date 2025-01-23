Bigg Boss Kannada 11 Winner LEAKED? Truth Revealed Before Finale

As the grand finale of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 11 approaches, rumors have surfaced regarding the show's winner. An edit to the show's Wikipedia page claimed Mokshitha Pai as the winner and Hanumantha as the runner-up, sparking debates among fans. However, this information lacks official confirmation, and Wikipedia's user-generated content is not always reliable. The true winner will be announced during the finale on January 26, 2025.