Bigg Boss 19: Rapid-Fire with Natalia, POV on Baseer or Mridul? | Asianet Exclusive

In an exclusive Asianet interview, Natalia Magdalena Janoszek, the first evicted contestant of Bigg Boss 19, takes on a fun yet fiery rapid-fire round. From choosing between Baseer and Mridul to spilling tea on ugly fights and unexpected friendships, Natalia shares her unfiltered POV on the Bigg Boss 19 housemates, drama, and her short but impactful journey.

