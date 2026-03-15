Timothée vs Michael B. Jordan: Oscar Race Gets Dramatic Amid BALLET Controversy!
The 2026 Oscars Best Actor race has turned into a nail-biting battle between Timothée Chalamet and Michael B. Jordan. Once considered the clear favorite, Chalamet’s chances have reportedly slipped as prediction markets shift toward Jordan, while a viral controversy over Chalamet’s comments on ballet and opera fuels debate online.
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