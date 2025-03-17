A.R. Rahman & Saira Banu: Divorce U-Turn? She Claims, ‘We Are Still Husband & Wife’
Music maestro A.R. Rahman and his wife Saira Banu initially announced their divorce after 29 years of marriage. However, Saira recently clarified that they are not legally divorced, stating, 'We are still husband and wife.' This statement has left fans confused about their relationship status. Meanwhile, Rahman recently faced health issues, adding to public concern. Despite personal struggles, the Oscar-winning composer continues his musical journey.