A.R. Rahman & Saira Banu: Divorce U-Turn? She Claims, ‘We Are Still Husband & Wife’

Heena Sharma  | Published: Mar 17, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Music maestro A.R. Rahman and his wife Saira Banu initially announced their divorce after 29 years of marriage. However, Saira recently clarified that they are not legally divorced, stating, 'We are still husband and wife.' This statement has left fans confused about their relationship status. Meanwhile, Rahman recently faced health issues, adding to public concern. Despite personal struggles, the Oscar-winning composer continues his musical journey.

Recent Videos

BJP vs Congress: Tejasvi Surya SLAMS Rahul Gandhi Over Karnataka Quota Row! | Asianet Newsable

BJP vs Congress: Tejasvi Surya SLAMS Rahul Gandhi Over Karnataka Quota Row! | Asianet Newsable

NSA Ajit Doval & Tulsi Gabbard Discuss Stronger India-US Ties! | Asianet Newsable

NSA Ajit Doval & Tulsi Gabbard Discuss Stronger India-US Ties! | Asianet Newsable

India’s First Hyperloop Nears Completion, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Test Track

India’s First Hyperloop Nears Completion, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Test Track

Rabri Devi SLAMS Bihar Government Over Law & Order! Satirically Calls It 'Mangal Raj’

Rabri Devi SLAMS Bihar Government Over Law & Order! Satirically Calls It 'Mangal Raj’

Terrorists in Pakistan Will Be Hunted Down, Army Protection Won’t Help: Major General Katoch (Retd)

Terrorists in Pakistan Will Be Hunted Down, Army Protection Won’t Help: Major General Katoch (Retd)

Video Top Stories

Desi Beats: Top 10 BHOJPURI Songs Rocking UP & Bihar!
Entertainment

Desi Beats: Top 10 BHOJPURI Songs Rocking UP & Bihar!

A.R. Rahman & Saira Banu: Divorce U-Turn? She Claims, ‘We Are Still Husband & Wife’
Entertainment

A.R. Rahman & Saira Banu: Divorce U-Turn? She Claims, ‘We Are Still Husband & Wife’

Sikandar Naache Song First Look OUT: Salman Khan & Rashmika Set Stage on Fire!"
Entertainment

Sikandar Naache Song First Look OUT: Salman Khan & Rashmika Set Stage on Fire!"

Aamir Khan TEASES Salman: ‘Will He Find His Gauri Too?’
Entertainment

Aamir Khan TEASES Salman: ‘Will He Find His Gauri Too?’

Top 10 Neha Kakkar Songs to Chill This Weekend!
Entertainment

Top 10 Neha Kakkar Songs to Chill This Weekend!

AR Rahman Hospitalized for Dehydration – Here's His Health Update!
Entertainment

AR Rahman Hospitalized for Dehydration – Here's His Health Update!

Ankita Lokhande’s Holi Video Goes Viral – Netizens React!
Entertainment

Ankita Lokhande’s Holi Video Goes Viral – Netizens React!

Must See

BJP vs Congress: Tejasvi Surya SLAMS Rahul Gandhi Over Karnataka Quota Row! | Asianet Newsable
India News

BJP vs Congress: Tejasvi Surya SLAMS Rahul Gandhi Over Karnataka Quota Row! | Asianet Newsable

NSA Ajit Doval & Tulsi Gabbard Discuss Stronger India-US Ties! | Asianet Newsable
World News

NSA Ajit Doval & Tulsi Gabbard Discuss Stronger India-US Ties! | Asianet Newsable

India’s First Hyperloop Nears Completion, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Test Track
India News

India’s First Hyperloop Nears Completion, Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Inspects Test Track