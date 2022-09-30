Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    The Indian women's team would shift its focus to the 2022 Women's Asia Cup. It is coming off a 3-0 whitewash in England, while Harmanpreet Kaur again explained what prompted Deepti Sharma to run out Charlie Dean for backing up.

    Sep 30, 2022, 6:21 PM IST

    Running out English batter Charlie Dean while she was backing up was not a part of India's plans during the just-concluded One-Day International (ODI) series. However, it was very much within the rules of the game that prompted the Indians to enforce the dismissal, feels Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Off-spinner Deepti Sharma had generated the controversial run-out of Charlie's, completing India's 3-0 clean sweep in England last week. The dismissal mode is listed in the 'Unfair Play' category of the laws but will be moved to the 'Run Out' section from October 1, with a new update in the ICC Playing Conditions coming into effect.

    Upon arriving in India, Deepti said she had warned Dean multiple times before taking the bails off. However, English skipper Heather Knight, sitting out of the series with an injury, indicted Deepti of fibbing. Ahead of the Women's Asia Cup 2022, Harmanpreet conveyed that enough has been said about the incident, and it's time to move on.

    ALSO READ: ICC Rankings - Harmanpreet Kaur rises to fifth place, Jhulan Goswami retires at fifth

    "We were noting these things from the last couple of games. She was taking long strikes and undue advantage. It was Deepti's awareness. It was not part of the plan, but everyone was there to win the game. You want to win at any cost whenever you are on the ground," said Harmanpreet.

    "The most important thing is to play within the rules. Whatever we did was very much in the rules. Whatever happened was not part of the plan, but it has happened. We need to move on," Harmanpreet added. India takes on Sri Lanka in its opening game of the Women's Asia Cup on Saturday. Watch Harmanpreet's entire press conference video above.

    (With inputs from PTI)

