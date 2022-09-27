Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ICC Rankings: Harmanpreet Kaur rises to fifth place, Jhulan Goswami retires at fifth

    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 5:38 PM IST

    The ICC Women's Rankings have been updated. Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has been in commendable form. As a result, she has gained significant places in the ICC Rankings.

    Image credit: PTI

    Riding on her spectacular show against England, Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur on Tuesday gained significant places in the ICC Women's ODI Player Rankings and jumped four zones, reaching the fifth position. She leads many Indian players who have been making rapid gains in the rankings following the side's 3-0 sweep in England. Harmanpreet cracked a match-winning unbeaten 143 off 111 balls in the second game in Canterbury. Opener Smriti Mandhana and all-rounder Deepti Sharma have also risen in the updated rankings that consider the performances in the last couple of games and the series between the Windies and New Zealand.

    Image credit: PTI

    Mandhana, a formerly top-ranked batter, struck 40 and 50 in the two games, moving up a spot to take sixth place, while Sharma's unbeaten 68 in the third game at Lord's has taken her eight classes above to the 24th position.

    ALSO READ: England skipper Heather Knight accuses India of 'lying' over controversial 'mankading'

    Image credit: PTI

    Pooja Vastrakar (up to 49th) and Harleen Deol (up to 81st) are the other Indians to move up the batting chart, while new-ball pacer Renuka Singh jigged 35 places to take 35th spot, having grabbed four wickets in both the contests. Legendary pacer Jhulan Goswami, a previously top-ranked bowler, has retired in fifth place.

    (With inputs from PTI)

