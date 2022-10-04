LLC 2022: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals

Bhilwara Kings have conquered Gujarat Giants in Playoffs of the 2022 LLC, beating it by six wickets to seal a place in the final against India Capitals. Here are some of the top moments from the game.

Bhilwara Kings batted royally, tamed the Gujarat Giants, and booked a place in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2022 final against India Capitals. On Monday, in the Eliminator contest at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur, the Kings' batters outclassed the Giants. They chased a 195-run target in 18.3 overs, registering a six-wicket win. The Kings latched on to the chase from the start of their innings, with their openers — William Porterfield and Morne van Wyk — putting on a terrific opening stand of 91 within nine overs. While Porterfield scored 60 off 43 deliveries, Van Wyk got 31 off 18.



Once the openers returned to the hut, Shane Watson and brothers Yusuf and Irfan Pathan did their part to aid the Kings race to their target. While Watson remained unbeaten on 48 off 24, Yusuf (21 off 11) and skipper Irfan (22 off 13) played integral cameos. Watson looked in an explosive touch, slamming a couple of fours and five sixes.

ALSO READ: LLC 2022: 'Would like to have Chris Gayle's bat as a prized possession' - Yusuf Pathan

Even though Chris Gayle could not work his magic earlier, the Giants recuperated well and posted a challenging total of 194/9 in 20 overs. A couple of brisk forties from Yashpal Singh (43 off 35 balls) and Kevin O'Brien (45 off 24 balls) after opener Tillakaratne Dilshan had got a valuable 36 off 26 helped the Giants' cause.

The Giants were not off to a good start after electing to bat, losing Caribbean superstar Gayle in the second over of the innings to an unfortunate run-out. The Giants were in further trouble when Parthiv Patel, leading the side on Monday, was dismissed in the fourth.

ALSO WATCH: Legends League Cricket 2022: Taylor, Nurse’s blazing knocks power India Capitals into final

Then, Dilshan and Yashpal shared an integral 45-run stand to resurrect the side. But after Dilshan was dismissed, Thisara Perera was sent back for a duck, as the Giants seemed edgy at the halfway stage of their innings. Nonetheless, Yashpal and Irish power-hitter O'Brien joined forces, pulling the Giants out of the predicament. The two shared a 52-run stand to grow the Giants by operating with their big hits to good effect.

The Giants also employed the last five overs of their innings well, stealing 51 runs from them. But that was not sufficient to threaten the Kings. The final, between the Capitals and the Kings, will occur at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.