Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    LLC 2022: Bhilwara Kings conquers Gujarat Giants, seals final berth against India Capitals

    Bhilwara Kings have conquered Gujarat Giants in Playoffs of the 2022 LLC, beating it by six wickets to seal a place in the final against India Capitals. Here are some of the top moments from the game.

    Oct 4, 2022, 12:31 PM IST

    Bhilwara Kings batted royally, tamed the Gujarat Giants, and booked a place in the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2022 final against India Capitals. On Monday, in the Eliminator contest at the Barkatullah Khan Stadium in Jodhpur, the Kings' batters outclassed the Giants. They chased a 195-run target in 18.3 overs, registering a six-wicket win. The Kings latched on to the chase from the start of their innings, with their openers — William Porterfield and Morne van Wyk — putting on a terrific opening stand of 91 within nine overs. While Porterfield scored 60 off 43 deliveries, Van Wyk got 31 off 18.
     
    Once the openers returned to the hut, Shane Watson and brothers Yusuf and Irfan Pathan did their part to aid the Kings race to their target. While Watson remained unbeaten on 48 off 24, Yusuf (21 off 11) and skipper Irfan (22 off 13) played integral cameos. Watson looked in an explosive touch, slamming a couple of fours and five sixes.

    ALSO READ: LLC 2022: 'Would like to have Chris Gayle's bat as a prized possession' - Yusuf Pathan

    Even though Chris Gayle could not work his magic earlier, the Giants recuperated well and posted a challenging total of 194/9 in 20 overs. A couple of brisk forties from Yashpal Singh (43 off 35 balls) and Kevin O'Brien (45 off 24 balls) after opener Tillakaratne Dilshan had got a valuable 36 off 26 helped the Giants' cause.

    The Giants were not off to a good start after electing to bat, losing Caribbean superstar Gayle in the second over of the innings to an unfortunate run-out. The Giants were in further trouble when Parthiv Patel, leading the side on Monday, was dismissed in the fourth.

    ALSO WATCH: Legends League Cricket 2022: Taylor, Nurse’s blazing knocks power India Capitals into final

    Then, Dilshan and Yashpal shared an integral 45-run stand to resurrect the side. But after Dilshan was dismissed, Thisara Perera was sent back for a duck, as the Giants seemed edgy at the halfway stage of their innings. Nonetheless, Yashpal and Irish power-hitter O'Brien joined forces, pulling the Giants out of the predicament. The two shared a 52-run stand to grow the Giants by operating with their big hits to good effect.

    The Giants also employed the last five overs of their innings well, stealing 51 runs from them. But that was not sufficient to threaten the Kings. The final, between the Capitals and the Kings, will occur at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

    Recent Videos

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati/2nd T20I: Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings - KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Guwahati T20I: 'Going at a higher strike rate was a demand of this innings' - Rahul

    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Womens Asia Cup 2022: It was Deepti Sharma awareness that she took the bails off - India Harmanpreet Kaur on Charlie Dean run out during England ODIs-ayh

    'It was Deepti's awareness that she took the bails off' - Harmanpreet on Charlie's run out

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022 Highlights: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets-ayh

    LLC 2022: India Capitals ensure playoffs berth after crushing Manipal Tigers by 7 wickets

    Video Top Stories

    Indie Scoop Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Veronica Fusaro, BODMAS and Moli

    Indie Scoop Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Shweta Subram, Anubha and Karm, Renao

    Malayalam actor Mohanlal interview on entry into politics
    Entertainment

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Politics never excited me... it is not my cup of tea'

    boycott culture Exclusive interview with Malayalam actor Mohanlal
    Entertainment

    Mohanlal Exclusive! 'Degrading a movie intentionally is extremely wrong'

    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's 'beef' remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra-drb
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s ‘beef’ remark triggers Bajrang Dal fury against Brahmastra

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Zac, Zillionglare, Bruce C Stevenson and Tushar Vashisht

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika
    Entertainment

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Mona Patel, Derek and the cats, Judy on the run and Rika

    Must See

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary
    Defence

    Rajnath Singh takes sortie in 'Prachand' LCH; says it sends desired message to the adversary

    5G is in India PM Modi gets demo of Jio new technology from Akash Ambani gcw
    Business

    5G is in India: PM Modi gets demo of Jio's new technology from Akash Ambani

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing - gps
    India News

    Viral video: Thief hangs from train window in Bihar as passengers catch him while stealing