LLC 2022: 'Would like to have Chris Gayle's bat as a prized possession' - Yusuf Pathan

    The LLC 2022 is in its playoffs phase. Meanwhile, Yusuf Pathan has demanded Chris Gayle's bat that he would like to have as a souvenir and a prized possession.

    Legends League Cricket, LLC 2022: Would like to have Chris Gayle bat as a prized possession - Yusuf Pathan-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 3, 2022, 2:27 PM IST

    Diwali came early for the Jodhpur fans. They were treated to some power-hitting in faithful Windies opener Chris Gayle and Indian all-rounder Yusuf Pathan-style in the 2022 Legends League Cricket (LLC) game as cricket returned to the blue city after nearly 20 years. Playing against each other in their league stage game, Gujarat Giants' Gayle struck a 40-ball 68, including nine fours and three sixes, while Pathan played a match-winning knock of 39 off 18 balls. He blasted four sixes and a four. Both the batters divulged that they were amazed by each other's batting credentials and wanted to trade bats.

    Pathan expressed that he always intends to learn from Gayle. "The way Gayle bats is praise-worthy. He has always been a power hitter and likes to dominate bowling attacks. I get to know so much from him. I would like to have his bat and keep it a prized possession. We both use different kinds of bats with different weights, so I might not use his bat to play. But, I would still want his bat and keep it as a souvenir," the former India all-rounder said.

    ALSO READ: Legends League Cricket 2022 - Taylor, Nurse’s blazing knocks power India Capitals into final

    The Universe Boss Gayle, in retort, stated that he is open to swapping bats. "He wants my bat, and I don't know why. But I guess he wants something from the Universe Boss. I might exchange bats with him," he spoke. Both these T-20 stalwarts have been on song so far in the season and will again meet during the eliminator on Monday night when the Giants face off against Bhilwara Kings.

    Last Updated Oct 3, 2022, 2:27 PM IST
