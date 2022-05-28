IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

David Miller has played a stellar role in the success of Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, he has affirmed that he has all the backing from the team management.

New side Gujarat Titans (GT) has stunned all with its performance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Thanks to all-rounder Hardik Pandya's fine leadership qualities, it has reached the final in its debut edition. Also, some of the players have played a pivotal role in the same, including South African finisher David Miller, whose explosive batting towards the end has allowed GT to pull off wins from the jaws of defeat. Ahead of the final, he spoke on his current form and his secret to success in IPL 2022. Besides, he also talked about the support he has received from the GT management.

"This season [I am] batting a bit higher. I am batting at five. I have managed to bat from the start of the season and play all the games. So, it has been enjoyable that I am not in and out (of the team). I have managed to build something the whole season and keep my confidence growing. I have been backed all the way. Playing all the games allows players to settle down and not worry about selection. I am loving being part of this successful team," said Miller.

"It has been a good season for me against spin. It has been something that I have worked hard on. I have never really felt that I struggled against spin, but it is an area I had to improve. I have changed my mindset against spin. I have changed one or two things. I feel like it is just about making sure, especially in T20 cricket, that I am looking to score every ball. If there is a bad ball, at least I am in a good position to put it away. It creates a bit of pressure on the bowler. So, that is one of the things mentally I have tried to improve," Miller added.

Miller also attributed GT's success to his teammate and remembered, "It has been an outstanding season. But for me, the standout has been Rahul Tewatia. Someone like [Mohammed] Shami has bowled incredibly well this season. He has put us in good positions in the powerplay. It is tough to single out players. Many guys have put their hands up throughout the competition, and that has contributed to a lot of wins." Watch his entire press conference above, along with Rashid Khan.