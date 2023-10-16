'Day of great joy...' IOC member Nita Ambani on cricket's inclusion in Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games (WATCH)

Nita M Ambani said cricket's inclusion is a welcome addition that can attract new interest and opportunities for the Olympic movement worldwide. She reiterated that the sport's immense popularity, especially in India where it is considered more than just a sport but a way of life.

Cricket is set to take centre stage at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, following a unanimous vote of approval by the International Olympic Committee's members in Mumbai. The move, recommended by the LA Local Organising Committee (LOCOG), is hailed as a significant step forward for the sport, marking its return to the Olympic stage after a long absence.

Nita M Ambani, an IOC member and a passionate cricket enthusiast, expressed her elation at the inclusion of cricket in the sports events for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics Games. She viewed this as a welcome addition that has the potential to not only draw new interest but also open up exciting opportunities for the Olympic movement, particularly in regions that have not traditionally been associated with cricket.

This decision comes more than a century after cricket's first and only appearance in the Olympics in 1900 when only two teams participated. For Nita Ambani, it symbolizes the acknowledgement of cricket's global appeal, being one of the most beloved and widely watched sports. She stressed that for the 1.4 billion Indians, cricket is more than a sport; it's a way of life.

Niccolo Campriani, director of LA LOCOG, highlighted the ease with which cricket was pitched to the IOC as one of the five new sports to be added to LA28. He emphasized the growing popularity of the T20 format, which is known for its fast-paced, action-packed nature, making it particularly appealing to a younger audience.

The decision to include cricket in the 2028 Olympics aligns with the commitment to promote and grow the sport in the United States. Major League Cricket's successful launch earlier this year and the upcoming men's T20 World Cup in 2024 in the US and West Indies further underscore this commitment.

This historic development coincides with the 141st IOC Session taking place in Mumbai, only the second time in history that the IOC session has returned to India after 40 years. Nita Ambani expressed her delight that this significant resolution was passed in her home country, labelling it a day of great joy and jubilation.

Nita Ambani believes that the inclusion of cricket in the Olympics will not only enhance the sport's global appeal but also create deeper engagement for the Olympic Movement in previously untapped regions. It is a remarkable day for India and the world of cricket, marking a momentous step towards the sport's continued growth and international recognition.