IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

IND vs AUS 2022-23: KL Rahul has been dropped as the Indian vice-captain ahead of the third Indore Test against Australia. However, skipper Rohit Sharma feels that it doesn't take anything away from him.

India skipper Rohit Sharma kept the KL Rahul versus Shubman Gill debates open on the eve of the third Test, saying the former's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything and the management will continue to back the players with "potential". Rohit and Gill batted in adjacent nets in the optional practice on Tuesday, while Rahul stayed in the hotel with most of the squad.

Both Gill and Rahul had batted simultaneously during the training session on Monday. Rahul averages an underwhelming 33.4 after 47 Tests, while Gill has been waiting patiently for his opportunity in red-ball cricket after a sensational season in limited-overs cricket. Rahul, who has failed to cross the 25-run mark in his last 10 Test innings, was removed as vice-captain following the second Test in Delhi, raising hopes of a change for the remaining two games.

ALSO READ: IND VS AUS EXCLUSIVE - GILL'S MENTOR YOGRAJ SINGH HIGHLIGHTS WHY REPLACING RAHUL DOESN'T SOLVE THE REAL PROBLEM

Rohit kept the suspense going till the very end. "I spoke about it after the last game as well. Players who are going through a tough time, given their potential, will be given enough time to prove themselves. Being vice-captain or otherwise doesn't tell you anything. Then, he was the vice-captain. His removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything," Rohit said in a media interaction.

When asked about the preparation of both Gill and Rahul, the skipper added: "As far as Gill and KL Rahul are concerned, that is how they train before any game. Today was an optional training session for the entire group. Whoever wanted to come, they came. As far as 11 is concerned, I would like to do it at the toss. I prefer it that way, considering last-minute injuries are a possibility." India leads the four-match series 2-0, and a win in Indore will guarantee them a place in the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final in June.

(With inputs from PTI)