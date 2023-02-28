Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IND vs AUS Exclusive: Gill's mentor Yograj Singh highlights why replacing Rahul doesn't solve the real problem

    KL Rahul's opening woes have given the Team India management a headache in the ongoing Tests versus Australia. Meanwhile, Yograj Singh has stated that while Shubman Gill can replace him, it cannot be a permanent solution.

    India vs Australia, Border-Gavaskar Trophy Exclusive: Shubman Gill mentor Yograj Singh highlights why replacing KL Rahul does not solve the real problem-ayh
    First Published Feb 28, 2023, 4:58 PM IST

    India has fared well as a team in the ongoing Test series against Australia, taking a 2-0 lead in the four-Test series and retaining the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. However, one of the negatives from the Indian side is its opening woes, especially from wicketkeeper-opener KL Rahul, who has managed scores of 20, 17 and one in the three innings he has batted in this series.

    Therefore, serious debates have occurred about Rahul being dropped and replaced by in-form young opener Shubman Gill. However, given Rahul's massive talent, dropping him might only partially suit the team's norm, judging by the management's attitude. On the same note, Newsable interacted with former Indian cricketer Yograj Singh, who has been Gill's mentor, as he gave his take on the entire situation.

    "Every player goes through ups and down; it's part and parcel of the game. KL Rahul is a brilliant batter, undoubtedly. We should give an ample chance to such players across three formats. You cannot judge a player based on his downfall because the class is permanent, and form is temporary," he said.

    "Even the most significant players, including Sunil Gavaskar and Kapil Dev, have endured rough times before returning with a bang. Somebody like Shubman Gill can undoubtedly be given a chance, but you should provide any player ample time, like at least five Tests," added Yograj.

    "Take, for example, Kapil during the 1978 tour of Pakistan, where he got just a wicket. However, the selectors took a brilliant call to persist with him and send him on the England tour, where he had a healthy competition as an all-rounder with Ian Botham. Exposing a player to competition is very healthy, be it a batter or a bowler," he continued.

    "I don't believe in criticising a player, but instead, raising the bar. You should find out why a player is going through a rough patch. Similarly, when Gill struggled during COVID while training with Yuvraj [Singh], the half squash ball was placed in his gloves, which worked wonders for his grip," remembered Yograj.

    "Down the line, the right area of concern must be figured out, like the head falling too low, or the hand and eye coordination might not be correct. Rahul is a great striker of the ball. But, if he is not performing, send him back to playing First-Class cricket and put Gill in his place," he opined.

    "Yet, even Gill has to perform. Without performance, he won't be able to stick around with the team for long. It would be best to make the player realise he is good. For now, you can bring in Gill, but keep Rahul grooming, as long as they are players and students, regardless of how many runs they have scored in their career," concluded Yograj.

    Last Updated Feb 28, 2023, 5:14 PM IST
