    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    IND vs NZ: India had to dig deep to come up with a win in the second Lucknow T20I on Sunday against New Zealand. While the track behaved erratically, Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey had a hunch beforehand that it would be so.

    Team India had to struggle hard to come up with a victory in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) against New Zealand at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday. With the target being just 100 runs, the hosts managed to win by six wickets with just a ball to spare, indicating that the low-scoring thriller had a lot dependent on the tricky wicket. As Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey was questioned on the wicket, he admitted that he believed the track was deceptive but was unsure why the ground curator prepared such a track, reports IANS.

    Talking to the media during the post-match press conference, Mhambrey said, "Firstly, when we saw the wicket, we realised it was on the drier side. There was a little grass covering the middle, but there was no grass at both ends. So, when we came yesterday, it looked like it would turn. We realised that it would be a challenging wicket. The reason [why the such pitch was prepared], you have to ask the curator."

    ALSO READ: IND VS NZ 2022-23, 2ND T20I: 'IT WAS A SHOCKER OF A WICKET' - HARDIK PANDYA AFTER INDIA LEVELS SERIES 1-1

    Lauding the Indian bowlers, Mhambrey framed, "Was it time? Or I don't know, and I think he's the right person to answer that question. But yeah, it was challenging. We knew it would be a big challenge and were luckily happy with how we controlled the game. I think we allowed 100 runs and anything beyond 120-130. I thought it would have been more challenging, but we did well to restrict them to 99 and give us a reasonable target to chase."

    Mhambrey concluded by speaking on the bowlers' rotation during the fixture, saying, "Even though Jadeja and Axar aren't there, we know what value the other two spinners provide. It's also an opportunity to try other bowlers as well. Hooda bowled four overs, but you don't often see Hooda finishing four overs when Axar, Jadeja, or any regular spinner is available. But credit goes to Hardik for how he rotated the bowlers and the faith he showed in them, especially Hooda and Washy. Pleased the way they have bowled and progressed throughout the innings."

