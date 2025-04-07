India's Top 5 Single-Day Stock Market Crashes: From Harshad Mehta Scam to COVID-19

This video explores the five most significant single-day stock market crashes in India's history. Starting with the infamous Harshad Mehta scam in 1992, which led to a 12.77% drop in the Sensex, we examine the Asian financial crisis of 1997, the dot-com bubble, the 2008 global financial crisis triggered by the collapse of Lehman Brothers, and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which saw a 13.15% plunge in the Sensex. Each of these events had profound impacts on India's economy and investor confidence. WATCH.