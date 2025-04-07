user
user icon

India's Top 5 Single-Day Stock Market Crashes: From Harshad Mehta Scam to COVID-19

Heena Sharma  | Published: Apr 7, 2025, 6:00 PM IST

This video explores the five most significant single-day stock market crashes in India's history. Starting with the infamous Harshad Mehta scam in 1992, which led to a 12.77% drop in the Sensex, we examine the Asian financial crisis of 1997, the dot-com bubble, the 2008 global financial crisis triggered by the collapse of Lehman Brothers, and the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, which saw a 13.15% plunge in the Sensex. Each of these events had profound impacts on India's economy and investor confidence. WATCH.

Recent Videos

iPhone to Cost $2,300? Trump’s New Tariffs May Change Everything

iPhone to Cost $2,300? Trump’s New Tariffs May Change Everything

Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Faces Cancer AGAIN with Strength

Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Faces Cancer AGAIN with Strength

Manasi Ghosh WINS Indian Idol 15: Bollywood Dreams Await

Manasi Ghosh WINS Indian Idol 15: Bollywood Dreams Await

Stock Market CRASH: Expert Advises Caution, Urges Investors to Avoid Panic Buying | Asianet Newsable

Stock Market CRASH: Expert Advises Caution, Urges Investors to Avoid Panic Buying | Asianet Newsable

Stock Market in Chaos: Expert Warns of Panic Over US Tariff Crisis | Asianet Newsable

Stock Market in Chaos: Expert Warns of Panic Over US Tariff Crisis | Asianet Newsable

Video Top Stories

Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Faces Cancer AGAIN with Strength
Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Faces Cancer AGAIN with Strength

Manasi Ghosh WINS Indian Idol 15: Bollywood Dreams Await
Entertainment

Manasi Ghosh WINS Indian Idol 15: Bollywood Dreams Await

Rashmika Mandanna Celebrates 29th Birthday With Serene Getaway in Salalah, Oman
Entertainment

Rashmika Mandanna Celebrates 29th Birthday With Serene Getaway in Salalah, Oman

Top 10 Garba Songs for Navratri 2025 | Dance Your Heart Out This Festive Season
Entertainment

Top 10 Garba Songs for Navratri 2025 | Dance Your Heart Out This Festive Season

Bollywood Bids Final Goodbye to Legend Manoj Kumar | Amitabh Bachchan | Prem Chopra | Salim Khan
Entertainment

Bollywood Bids Final Goodbye to Legend Manoj Kumar | Amitabh Bachchan | Prem Chopra | Salim Khan

Good Bad Ugly Trailer OUT: Ajith Kumar's Mass Avatar Shines | WATCH
Entertainment

Good Bad Ugly Trailer OUT: Ajith Kumar's Mass Avatar Shines | WATCH

Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs
Entertainment

Ram Navami Special Top 10 Soulful Bhajans to Celebrate Divine Festival | Devotional Songs

Must See

iPhone to Cost $2,300? Trump’s New Tariffs May Change Everything
Video

iPhone to Cost $2,300? Trump’s New Tariffs May Change Everything

Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Faces Cancer AGAIN with Strength
Entertainment

Ayushmann Khurrana's Wife Tahira Kashyap Faces Cancer AGAIN with Strength

India's Top 5 Single-Day Stock Market Crashes: From Harshad Mehta Scam to COVID-19
Business

India's Top 5 Single-Day Stock Market Crashes: From Harshad Mehta Scam to COVID-19