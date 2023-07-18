Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Drive EP14: 4 Best 7-seater MPVs in India in 2023 - WATCH

    In this episode of The Drive, Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit tells you the top four 7-seater MPVs to consider buying in India this year.

    Even if SUVs are the talk of the town, MPVs continue to be very popular in the Indian market. The 7-seater utility vehicles are perfect people movers since they provide ample room for families to travel together in luxury without busting their budget. In this episode of The Drive, Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit tells you the top four 7-seater MPVs to consider buying in India this year.

