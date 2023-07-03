The Drive EP13: Top 4 budget-friendly hatchbacks in India to consider buying in 2023 - WATCH

In this episode for The Drive, Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit tells you about the top 4 budget-friendly hatchbacks to consider buying in India this year.

India's busy cities and crowded streets call for nimble, little cars that can easily manoeuvre through traffic and fit into confined parking places. You're in luck if you're looking for a hatchback car that provides both convenience and efficiency. In this article, we'll examine the top four budget-friendly hatchbacks available in India, emphasising their benefits, efficiency, and affordability.

Indigomusic.com's RJ Rohit tells you why Maruti Suzuki Alto, Hyundai Santro 2023, Renault Kwid and Maruti Suzuki S Presso tops his list of budget-friendly hatchbacks to consider buying in India in 2023.