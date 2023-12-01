Bomb threat to Bengaluru schools: Parents need not panic as security enhanced, says Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Home Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara assure safety after bomb threats in 15 schools. The leaders promise rigorous investigations and enhanced security measures. Dr. Parameshwara contacts police officials, emphasizing serious probes into the threats. He pledges to prevent such incidents' recurrence, comforting parents and kids amid the unsettling situation.

On several schools in Bengaluru received bomb threats, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says, 'Police will investigate, and I have directed them to do so. Security measures have been taken, and parents need not panic. I have instructed the police to inspect the schools and enhance security. A preliminary report has been received from the police department."



Karnataka's Home Minister, Dr. G Parameshwara, alerted about 15 schools receiving scary emails and mentioned similar threats happened last year. They're seriously checking these schools and taking precautions, promising strict action against those behind these threats. He reached out to top police officials for more details to handle the situation.

Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar got worried about the bomb threats at schools near his place and swiftly spoke to the authorities. He was concerned after the threatening email. Even though it might not seem real at first, he stressed how serious these threats are, especially during the Bengaluru Habba. Shivakumar appreciated Bengaluru's lively festival spirit but urged everyone to take these threats seriously and stay safe.



Police officials are conducting thorough inspections at the 15 schools that received threats. Acknowledging a similar incident last year, Dr. Parameshwar stressed the seriousness of the situation and urged the CID officials to investigate the bomb threat emails diligently. He assured that strict measures would be implemented to prevent any recurrence of such distressing incidents and pledged not to rest until the source of the threats is identified.

Upon his return from Tumkur to Bangalore, Dr. Parameshwar aims to gather comprehensive information from the department officials. He also extended reassurance to parents and children, urging them not to worry amidst this challenging time.