Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar bans victory processions to maintain peace

The district collector clarified that even gatherings of party workers that resemble processions would be prohibited. "Once the situation stabilizes, we will allow such celebrations in a controlled manner. Prohibitory orders have been issued accordingly," he added.

Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district administration on Friday (November 22) announced a ban on victory processions on Saturday, coinciding with the announcement of state assembly election results. District Collector Dilip Swami, in a meeting with senior police officials, highlighted measures to ensure peace and order during the vote counting process.

In a video statement, Swami highlighted the importance of maintaining calm during this critical period. "We have consulted with top police officials from both the city and rural parts of the district. Election result announcements can sometimes lead to tense situations. To prevent any law and order issues, we will not permit victory processions on result day," he said.

Meanwhile, early trends from the counting process have shown a clear lead for the BJP, which is ahead in 115 seats. Its ally, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), leads in 56 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) has secured 34 leads. On the opposition front, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance sees Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) ahead in 20 constituencies, Congress in 11, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) in 2. Other parties, including the Samajwadi Party, are leading in 2 seats.

