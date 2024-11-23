Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar bans victory processions to maintain peace

The district collector clarified that even gatherings of party workers that resemble processions would be prohibited. "Once the situation stabilizes, we will allow such celebrations in a controlled manner. Prohibitory orders have been issued accordingly," he added.

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar bans victory processions to maintain peace AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 11:18 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 11:18 AM IST

Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district administration on Friday (November 22) announced a ban on victory processions on Saturday, coinciding with the announcement of state assembly election results. District Collector Dilip Swami, in a meeting with senior police officials, highlighted measures to ensure peace and order during the vote counting process.

In a video statement, Swami highlighted the importance of maintaining calm during this critical period. "We have consulted with top police officials from both the city and rural parts of the district. Election result announcements can sometimes lead to tense situations. To prevent any law and order issues, we will not permit victory processions on result day," he said.

Fewer leaves, higher pay: West Bengal govt employees to see changes in 2025

The district collector clarified that even gatherings of party workers that resemble processions would be prohibited. "Once the situation stabilizes, we will allow such celebrations in a controlled manner. Prohibitory orders have been issued accordingly," he added.

Meanwhile, early trends from the counting process have shown a clear lead for the BJP, which is ahead in 115 seats. Its ally, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), leads in 56 seats, while the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) has secured 34 leads. On the opposition front, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance sees Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) ahead in 20 constituencies, Congress in 11, and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) in 2. Other parties, including the Samajwadi Party, are leading in 2 seats.

Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Early trends show BJP, Congress in close fight; check details

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Congress leader allegedly refuses to pay toll on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway; Woman staff attacked (WATCH) vkp

Congress leader allegedly refuses to pay toll on Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway; Woman staff attacked (WATCH)

Maharashtra is going into Adani's pocket Sanjay Raut claims BJP conspiracy, says poll results manipulated snt

'Maharashtra is going into Adani's pocket': Sanjay Raut claims BJP conspiracy, says poll results manipulated

Kerala byelection 2024: Priyanka Gandhi leads in Wayanad, U R Pradeep in Chelakkara; Neck-and-neck race in Palakkad anr

Kerala: Priyanka Gandhi leads in Wayanad, U R Pradeep in Chelakkara; Neck-and-neck race in Palakkad

US charges India for conspiring to export aviation components to Russia; faces 20 years in prison, $1 mn fine snt

US charges Indian for conspiring to export aviation components to Russia; faces 20 years in prison, $1 mn fine

Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Early trends BJP, Congress JMM close fight; all you need to know AJR

Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Early trends show BJP, Congress in close fight; check details

Recent Stories

Pushpa-2 to Barroz: South Indian movie set to release in December 2024 vkp

UI to Magic: South movies set for December 2024 release

Malayali man fatally stabbed by co-worker in Saudi Arabia; family gets 4 lakh riyals as compensation anr

Malayali man fatally stabbed by co-worker in Saudi Arabia; family gets 4 lakh riyals as compensation

Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections 2024: How to check results real-time on Election Commission of India website?

Maharashtra and Jharkhand Elections 2024: How to check results real-time on ECI website?

Mohini Dey makes FIRST comment on being blamed for AR Rahman, Saira Banu divorce ATG

Mohini Dey makes FIRST comment on being blamed for AR Rahman, Saira Banu divorce

Planning to cancel a Vande Bharat ticket here is what you should know gcw

Planning to cancel a Vande Bharat ticket? Here’s what you should know

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon