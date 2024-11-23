Maharashtra's next CM? 'Decision will be acceptable to all,' says Devendra Fadnavis

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), led by Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction, and Sharad Pawar's NCP group, trailed significantly, leading in just 51 seats. Meanwhile, non-aligned parties were ahead in six constituencies.

The Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena faction, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) group, is set to achieve a historic win in the Maharashtra Assembly elections. The alliance is leading in 231 of the state's 288 seats, putting it well past the majority mark of 145. This marks the first time an alliance in Maharashtra has neared the 200-seat milestone.

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), led by Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena faction, and Sharad Pawar's NCP group, trailed significantly, leading in just 51 seats. Meanwhile, non-aligned parties were ahead in six constituencies.

Aaditya Thackeray’s net worth: Know Shiv Sena (UBT) leader's investments, assets and more

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed the victory as a reflection of the people's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership. "The people of Maharashtra have given us an unprecedented victory. This shows that they are with PM Modi. In line with his slogan, 'Ek hain toh safe hain', people from all sections and communities voted for us unitedly. This is the victory of Mahayuti, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, Ramdas Athawale, and all allied parties," he said.

Fadnavis also praised the contribution of women voters and dismissed attempts at polarisation, saying, "Maharashtra’s traditions of unity, shaped by the blessings of our saints, have prevailed."

On the question of who will be the next Chief Minister, Fadnavis assured that there would be no conflict. "It was decided from day one that after the elections, the leaders of the three parties will sit together and decide. The decision will be acceptable to everyone," he said.

Mahayuti sweeps Maharashtra, hands MVA massive humiliation: What worked for BJP-led alliance? Key takeaways

Fadnavis likened himself to the Mahabharata's Abhimanyu, declaring, "I am a modern-day Abhimanyu who has broken the Chakravyuh." He stressed the collective effort that led to this monumental win, highlighting the collaboration between Shinde, Pawar, and smaller allied parties.

Latest Videos