Maharashtra, Jharkhand Election Results 2024: What's the majority mark to form a government?

In Jharkhand, voters in key constituencies such as Hazaribagh, Seraikella, Jamshedpur East, Chaibasa, Ranchi, and Lohardaga participated in the first phase, while Barhait, Dumka, Bokaro, and Godda were among those voting in the second phase. Maharashtra saw elections across its 288 constituencies in a single-day poll.

Maharashtra Jharkhand Election Results 2024: What's the majority mark to form a government?
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 23, 2024, 12:03 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 12:03 PM IST

Counting of votes for the Assembly elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand is underway. Jharkhand witnessed elections in two phases—43 seats voted on November 13 and 38 seats on November 20—while Maharashtra's 288 Assembly seats election held in single-phase on November 20.

Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar bans victory processions to maintain peace

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI), Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 66.05%, while Jharkhand saw over 67% turnout across both phases. Reserved constituencies played a significant role, with nine seats in Jharkhand and 29 in Maharashtra reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs), and 28 in Jharkhand and 25 in Maharashtra reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Maharashtra's main political players are the BJP, Congress, Shiv Sena, and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), alongside factions led by Uddhav Thackeray and Sharad Pawar. The BJP is allied with Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's NCP faction, while Congress has partnered with Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena and Sharad Pawar's NCP faction under the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

In Jharkhand, the BJP faces off against Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Sudesh Mahto's All Jharkhand Students Union (AJSU), alongside other players like the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha (JLKM).

Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Early trends show BJP, Congress in close fight; check details

To form the government, a majority is required—145 seats in Maharashtra's 288-seat Assembly and 41 seats in Jharkhand's 81-seat Assembly.

