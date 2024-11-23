Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024: See full list of winners, constituencies
Chief Minister Hemant Soren, a key player in the JMM-led alliance, is holding a lead of 2,812 votes over BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom in Barhait, a crucial constituency.
The political future of Jharkhand hangs in balance as the counting of votes for the 81-member Assembly unfolds. As per trends from the Election Commission on November 23, 2024, the JMM-led INDIA bloc is leading in 46 seats, while the BJP-led NDA trails with leads in 29 constituencies.
With counting centres set up across all 24 district headquarters, political parties and leaders are closely monitoring the trends.
|District
|Sl no
|Constituency
|Winner/Leading candidate
|Party
|Sahibganj
|1
|Rajmahal
|Sahibganj
|2
|Borio
|Sahibganj
|3
|Barhait
|Pakur
|4
|Litipara
|Pakur
|5
|Pakur
|Pakur
|6
|Maheshpur
|Dumka
|7
|Sikaripara
|Jamtara
|8
|Nala
|Jamtara
|9
|Jamtara
|Dumka
|10
|Dumka
|Dumka
|11
|Jama
|Dumka
|12
|Jarmundi
|Deoghar
|13
|Madhupur
|Deoghar
|14
|Sarath
|Deoghar
|15
|Deoghar
|Godda
|16
|Poreyahat
|Godda
|17
|Godda
|Godda
|18
|Mahagama
|Kodarma
|19
|Kodarma
|Hazaribagh
|20
|Barkatha
|Hazaribagh
|21
|Barhi
|Ramgarh
|22
|Barkagaon
|Ramgarh
|23
|Ramgarh
|Hazaribagh
|24
|Mandu
|Hazaribagh
|25
|Hazaribagh
|Chatra SC
|26
|Simaria
|Chatra SC
|27
|Chatra
|Giridih
|28
|Dhanwar
|Giridih
|29
|Bagodar
|Giridih
|30
|Jamua
|Giridih
|31
|Gandey
|Giridih
|32
|Giridih
|Giridih
|33
|Dumri
|Bokaro
|34
|Gomia
|Bokaro
|35
|Bermo
|Bokaro
|36
|Bokaro
|Bokaro
|37
|Chandankiyari
|Dhanbad
|38
|Sindri
|Dhanbad
|39
|Nirsa
|Dhanbad
|40
|Dhanbad
|Dhanbad
|41
|Jharia
|Dhanbad
|42
|Tundi
|Dhanbad
|43
|Baghmara
|Dhanbad
|44
|Baharagora
|East Singhbhum
|45
|Ghatsila
|East Singhbhum
|46
|Potka
|East Singhbhum
|47
|Jugsalai
|East Singhbhum
|48
|Jamshedpur East
|East Singhbhum
|49
|Jamshedpur West
|Seraikela Kharsawan
|50
|Ichagarh
|Seraikela Kharsawan
|51
|Seraikella
|West Singhbhum
|52
|Chaibasa
|West Singhbhum
|53
|Majhgaon
|West Singhbhum
|54
|Jaganathpur
|West Singhbhum
|55
|Manoharpur
|West Singhbhum
|56
|Chakradharpur
|Seraikela Kharsawan
|57
|Kharsawan
|Ranchi
|58
|Tamar
|Khunti
|59
|Torpa
|Khunti
|60
|Khunti
|Ranchi
|61
|Silli
|Ranchi
|62
|Khijri
|Ranchi
|63
|Ranchi
|Ranchi
|64
|Hatia
|Ranchi
|65
|Kanke
|Ranchi
|66
|Mandar
|Gumla
|67
|Gumla
|Gumla
|68
|Bishunpur
|Simdega
|69
|Simdega
|Simdega
|70
|Kolebira
|Lohardaga
|71
|Lohardaga
|Latehar
|72
|Manika
|Latehar
|73
|Latehar
|Palamu
|74
|Panki
|Palamu
|75
|Daltonganj
|Palamu
|76
|Bishrampur
|Palamu
|77
|Chhatarpur
|Palamu
|78
|Hussainabad
|Garhwa
|79
|Garhwa
|Garhwa
|80
|Bhawanathpur