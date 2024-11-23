Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024: See full list of winners, constituencies

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, a key player in the JMM-led alliance, is holding a lead of 2,812 votes over BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom in Barhait, a crucial constituency. 

First Published Nov 23, 2024, 1:39 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 23, 2024, 1:39 PM IST

The political future of Jharkhand hangs in balance as the counting of votes for the 81-member Assembly unfolds. As per trends from the Election Commission on November 23, 2024, the JMM-led INDIA bloc is leading in 46 seats, while the BJP-led NDA trails with leads in 29 constituencies.

With counting centres set up across all 24 district headquarters, political parties and leaders are closely monitoring the trends.

District Sl no Constituency     Winner/Leading candidate Party
Sahibganj 1 Rajmahal    
Sahibganj 2 Borio    
Sahibganj 3 Barhait    
Pakur 4 Litipara    
Pakur 5 Pakur    
Pakur 6 Maheshpur    
Dumka 7 Sikaripara    
Jamtara 8 Nala    
Jamtara 9 Jamtara    
Dumka 10 Dumka    
Dumka 11 Jama    
Dumka 12 Jarmundi    
Deoghar 13 Madhupur    
Deoghar 14 Sarath    
Deoghar 15 Deoghar    
Godda 16 Poreyahat    
Godda 17 Godda    
Godda 18 Mahagama    
Kodarma 19 Kodarma    
Hazaribagh 20 Barkatha    
Hazaribagh 21 Barhi    
Ramgarh 22 Barkagaon    
Ramgarh 23 Ramgarh    
Hazaribagh 24 Mandu    
Hazaribagh 25 Hazaribagh    
Chatra SC 26 Simaria    
Chatra SC 27 Chatra    
Giridih 28 Dhanwar    
Giridih 29 Bagodar    
Giridih 30 Jamua    
Giridih 31 Gandey    
Giridih 32 Giridih    
Giridih 33 Dumri    
Bokaro 34 Gomia    
Bokaro 35 Bermo    
Bokaro 36 Bokaro    
Bokaro 37 Chandankiyari    
Dhanbad 38 Sindri    
Dhanbad 39 Nirsa    
Dhanbad 40 Dhanbad    
Dhanbad 41 Jharia    
Dhanbad 42 Tundi    
Dhanbad 43 Baghmara    
Dhanbad 44 Baharagora    
East Singhbhum 45 Ghatsila    
East Singhbhum 46 Potka    
East Singhbhum 47 Jugsalai    
East Singhbhum 48 Jamshedpur East    
East Singhbhum 49 Jamshedpur West    
Seraikela Kharsawan 50 Ichagarh    
Seraikela Kharsawan 51 Seraikella    
West Singhbhum 52 Chaibasa    
West Singhbhum 53 Majhgaon    
West Singhbhum 54 Jaganathpur    
West Singhbhum 55 Manoharpur    
West Singhbhum 56 Chakradharpur    
Seraikela Kharsawan 57 Kharsawan    
Ranchi 58 Tamar    
Khunti 59 Torpa    
Khunti 60 Khunti    
Ranchi 61 Silli    
Ranchi 62 Khijri    
Ranchi 63 Ranchi    
Ranchi 64 Hatia    
Ranchi 65 Kanke    
Ranchi 66 Mandar    
Gumla 67 Gumla    
Gumla 68 Bishunpur    
Simdega 69 Simdega    
Simdega 70 Kolebira    
Lohardaga 71 Lohardaga    
Latehar 72 Manika    
Latehar 73 Latehar    
Palamu 74 Panki    
Palamu 75 Daltonganj    
Palamu 76 Bishrampur    
Palamu 77 Chhatarpur    
Palamu 78 Hussainabad    
Garhwa 79 Garhwa    
Garhwa 80 Bhawanathpur    

 

