Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024: See full list of winners, constituencies

The political future of Jharkhand hangs in balance as the counting of votes for the 81-member Assembly unfolds. As per trends from the Election Commission on November 23, 2024, the JMM-led INDIA bloc is leading in 46 seats, while the BJP-led NDA trails with leads in 29 constituencies.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren, a key player in the JMM-led alliance, is holding a lead of 2,812 votes over BJP's Gamliyel Hembrom in Barhait, a crucial constituency. The results will be pivotal in deciding whether Soren’s coalition retains power or if the BJP makes a comeback in the state.

With counting centres set up across all 24 district headquarters, political parties and leaders are closely monitoring the trends.

District Sl no Constituency Winner/Leading candidate Party Sahibganj 1 Rajmahal Sahibganj 2 Borio Sahibganj 3 Barhait Pakur 4 Litipara Pakur 5 Pakur Pakur 6 Maheshpur Dumka 7 Sikaripara Jamtara 8 Nala Jamtara 9 Jamtara Dumka 10 Dumka Dumka 11 Jama Dumka 12 Jarmundi Deoghar 13 Madhupur Deoghar 14 Sarath Deoghar 15 Deoghar Godda 16 Poreyahat Godda 17 Godda Godda 18 Mahagama Kodarma 19 Kodarma Hazaribagh 20 Barkatha Hazaribagh 21 Barhi Ramgarh 22 Barkagaon Ramgarh 23 Ramgarh Hazaribagh 24 Mandu Hazaribagh 25 Hazaribagh Chatra SC 26 Simaria Chatra SC 27 Chatra Giridih 28 Dhanwar Giridih 29 Bagodar Giridih 30 Jamua Giridih 31 Gandey Giridih 32 Giridih Giridih 33 Dumri Bokaro 34 Gomia Bokaro 35 Bermo Bokaro 36 Bokaro Bokaro 37 Chandankiyari Dhanbad 38 Sindri Dhanbad 39 Nirsa Dhanbad 40 Dhanbad Dhanbad 41 Jharia Dhanbad 42 Tundi Dhanbad 43 Baghmara Dhanbad 44 Baharagora East Singhbhum 45 Ghatsila East Singhbhum 46 Potka East Singhbhum 47 Jugsalai East Singhbhum 48 Jamshedpur East East Singhbhum 49 Jamshedpur West Seraikela Kharsawan 50 Ichagarh Seraikela Kharsawan 51 Seraikella West Singhbhum 52 Chaibasa West Singhbhum 53 Majhgaon West Singhbhum 54 Jaganathpur West Singhbhum 55 Manoharpur West Singhbhum 56 Chakradharpur Seraikela Kharsawan 57 Kharsawan Ranchi 58 Tamar Khunti 59 Torpa Khunti 60 Khunti Ranchi 61 Silli Ranchi 62 Khijri Ranchi 63 Ranchi Ranchi 64 Hatia Ranchi 65 Kanke Ranchi 66 Mandar Gumla 67 Gumla Gumla 68 Bishunpur Simdega 69 Simdega Simdega 70 Kolebira Lohardaga 71 Lohardaga Latehar 72 Manika Latehar 73 Latehar Palamu 74 Panki Palamu 75 Daltonganj Palamu 76 Bishrampur Palamu 77 Chhatarpur Palamu 78 Hussainabad Garhwa 79 Garhwa Garhwa 80 Bhawanathpur

