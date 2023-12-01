BREAKING: 15 schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threats through e-mail

Bengaluru grapples with alarming bomb threats targeting 15 schools via anonymous emails, causing widespread panic among parents. One school also received a threatening call, prompting anxious parents to pick up their children. Basaveshwanagar police responded swiftly, conducting thorough checks. This incident mirrors a previous year's event where 30 schools faced a similar threat that rapidly escalated.

Bengaluru is rocked by a wave of alarming bomb threats directed at 15 schools, instigating panic among educational institutions and parents alike. The threats, conveyed through anonymous emails, cast a pall of fear and uncertainty over several schools in the city, including the Basaveshwar Nagar Nafle School.

The gravity of the situation escalated when a school located in Yelahanka reported receiving a menacing bomb threat call, intensifying concerns among parents regarding the safety of their children. Consequently, many parents rushed to pick up their children from school premises, seeking to ensure their protection in light of the threats.



Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Dayanand addressed the recent series of threat calls received by several schools in the city. "We have been informed about these distressing incidents,". The city's bomb disposal squad was promptly dispatched to all schools that reported receiving threats.

Responding swiftly to the crisis, the Basaveshwanagar police swiftly mobilized and conducted thorough checks at the affected school premises. This recent spate of threats echoes a distressing occurrence from the previous year when a staggering 30 schools received similarly menacing emails on a single day. Shockingly, upon the opening of the initial email, the number of targeted schools ominously multiplied, escalating the severity of the situation.