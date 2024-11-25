IPL 2025 mega auction: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer bag record bids; full list of players SOLD, UNSOLD on Day 1

In a record-breaking IPL 2025 mega auction on Sunday, Rishabh Pant emerged as the most expensive player in the tournament’s history, fetching a whopping Rs 27 crore from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

First Published Nov 25, 2024, 6:00 AM IST

In a record-breaking IPL 2025 mega auction on Sunday, Rishabh Pant emerged as the most expensive player in the tournament’s history, fetching a whopping Rs 27 crore from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Pant narrowly edged out Shreyas Iyer, who was bought by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 26.75 crore, as franchises went all out for marquee Indian stars.

Pant's record price capped a stunning comeback story following a life-threatening car accident in 2022. The wicketkeeper-batter, a Delhi Capitals (DC) stalwart, entered the auction after parting ways with his long-time team. DC used their Right to Match (RTM) card to re-sign him for Rs 20.75 crore but were outbid by LSG’s Rs 27 crore offer. Pant is set to lead LSG in IPL 2025, marking a new chapter in his career.

Shreyas Iyer and PBKS aim for glory

Shreyas Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL title earlier this year, also set the auction floor alight. PBKS splurged Rs 26.75 crore to secure the Indian batter, with head coach Ricky Ponting expressing delight at reuniting with Iyer, a former Delhi Capitals player.

"I haven't spoken to Shreyas Iyer yet on captaincy. I called him before the auction, but he didn't pick up. He's been a successful IPL captain, I'm delighted to work with him again," said Ponting.

Venkatesh Iyer sparks bidding frenzy

In another big move, KKR retained all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 23.75 crore using their RTM card. Known for his explosive batting and handy bowling, Venkatesh became the subject of an intense bidding war between KKR and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

With an increased purse of Rs 120 crore per franchise, the auction saw teams break the bank for top talents. Punjab Kings, armed with the largest budget of Rs 110.5 crore, made the most of their resources by also acquiring Yuzvendra Chahal (Rs 18 crore), Arshdeep Singh (Rs 18 crore), and Marcus Stoinis (Rs 11 crore).

Other notable purchases included:

  • KL Rahul, snapped up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore, a bargain for the former LSG captain.
  • Kagiso Rabada (Rs 10.75 crore) joining Gujarat Titans after being released by PBKS.
  • Ravichandran Ashwin (Rs 9.75 crore) returning to Chennai Super Kings, rekindling his partnership with MS Dhoni.

Meanwhile, David Warner and Devdutt Padikkal went unsold on Day 1, raising eyebrows. Both are expected to re-enter the fray during the accelerated auction on Monday.

Starc's price dips; pacers in demand

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, once IPL's most expensive player, saw his price fall to Rs 11.75 crore, going to Delhi Capitals. Fast bowlers continued to command premium prices, with Josh Hazlewood (Rs 12.5 crore, RCB), Trent Boult (Rs 12.5 crore, MI), and Avesh Khan (Rs 9.75 crore, LSG) among the big earners.

The auction saw franchises adopting contrasting strategies. While Rajasthan Royals, with a limited purse, focused on selective buys like Jofra Archer (Rs 12.5 crore), others splurged to build formidable squads.

The IPL 2025 season is set to kick off on March 14, with several teams betting big on fresh leadership and star power. Fans eagerly await the fireworks as the league ushers in a new era of high-stakes competition.

Full list of players sold on Day 1 of IPL 2025 mega auction

Player Name Auction price IPL team
Rishabh Pant Rs 27 crore Lucknow Super Giants
Shreyas Iyer Rs 26.75 crore Punjab Kings
Venkatesh Iyer Rs 23.75 crore Kolkata Knight Riders
Arshdeep Singh Rs 18 crore Punjab Kings
Kagiso Rabada Rs 10.75 crore Gujarat Titans
Jos Buttler Rs 15.75 crore Gujarat Titans
Mitchell Starc Rs 11.75 crore Delhi Capitals
Mohammed Shami Rs 10 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad
David Miller Rs 7.5 crore Lucknow Super Giants
Yuzvendra Chahal Rs 18 crore Punjab Kings
Mohammed Siraj Rs 12.25 crore Gujarat Titans
Liam Livingstone Rs 8.75 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru
KL Rahul Rs 14 crore Delhi Capitals
Harry Brook Rs 6.25 crore Delhi Capitals
Aiden Markram Rs 2 crore Lucknow Super Giants
Devon Conway Rs 6.25 crore Chennai Super Kings
Rahul Tripathi Rs 3.40 crore Chennai Super Kings
Jake Fraser-McGurk Rs 9 crore Delhi Capitals
Harshal Patel Rs 8 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rachin Ravindra Rs 4 crore Chennai Super Kings
R Ashwin Rs 9.75 crore Chennai Super Kings
Marcus Stoinis Rs 11 crore Punjab Kings
Mitchell Marsh Rs 3.40 crore Lucknow Super Giants
Glenn Maxwell Rs 4.20 crore Punjab Kings
Quinton de Kock Rs 3.60 crore Kolkata Knight Riders
Phil Salt Rs 11.50 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Ramanullah Gurbaz Rs 2 crore Kolkata Knight Riders
Ishan Kishan Rs 11.25 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad
Jitesh Sharma Rs 11 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Josh Hazlewood Rs 12.50 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Prasidh Krishna Rs 9.50 crore Gujarat Titans
Avesh Khan Rs 9.75 crore Lucknow Super Giants
Anrich Nortje Rs 6.5 crore Kolkata Knight Riders
Jofra Archer Rs 12.5 crore Rajasthan Royals
T Natarajan Rs 10.75 crore Delhi Capitals
Trent Boult Rs 12.5 crore Mumbai Indians
Maheesh Theekshana Rs 4.4 crore Rajasthan Royals
Rahul Chahar Rs 3.2 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad
Adam Zampa Rs 2.4 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad
Khaleel Ahmed Rs 4.80 crore Chennai Super Kings
Wanindu Hasaranga Rs 5.25 crore Rajasthan Royals
Noor Ahmad Rs 10 crore Chennai Super Kings
Atharva Taide (UC) Rs 30 Lakh Sunrisers Hyderabad
Nehal Wadhera (UC) Rs 4.2 crore Punjab Kings
Angrish Raghuvanshi Rs 3 crore Kolkata Knight Riders
Karun Nair Rs 50 lakh Delhi Capitals
Abhinav Manohar Rs 3.2 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad
Sameer Rizvi Rs 95 lakh Delhi Capitals
Nishant Sandhu Rs 30 Lakh Gujarat Titans
Harpreet Brar Rs 1.5 crore Punjab Kings
Abdul Samad Rs 4.2 crore Lucknow Super Giants
Naman Dhir Rs 5.25 crore Mumbai Indians
Vijay Shankar Rs 1.2 crore Chennai Super Kings
Mahipal Lomror Rs 1.7 crore Gujarat Titans
Ashutosh Sharma Rs 3.8 crore Delhi Capitals
Kumar Kushagra Rs 65 lakh Gujarat Titans
Robin Minz Rs 65 lakh Mumbai Indians
Anuj Rawat Rs 30 Lakh Gujarat Titans
Vishnu Vinod Rs 95 lakh Punjab Kings
Rasikh Dhar Rs 6 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Akash Madhwal Rs 1.2 crore Rajasthan Royals
Mohit Sharma Rs 2.2 crore Delhi Capitals
Vyshak Vijay Kumar Rs 1.8 crore Punjab Kings
Vaibhav Arora Rs 1.8 crore Kolkata Knight Riders
Yash Thakur Rs 1.6 crore Punjab Kings
Simarjeet Singh Rs 1.5 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad
Suyush Sharma Rs 2.6 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Karn Sharma Rs 50 lakh Mumbai Indians
Mayank Markande Rs 30 Lakh Kolkata Knight Rider
Kumar Kartikeya Singh Rs 30 Lakh Rajasthan Royals
Manav Suthar Rs 30 lakh Gujarat Titans

 

Full list of players unsold on Day 1 of IPL 2025 mega auction

Sr. No. Player Base Price Capped/UncappedCappedUncapped
1 Devdutt Padikkal Rs 2,00,00,000 Capped
2 David Warner Rs 2,00,00,000 Capped
3 Jonny Bairstow Rs 2,00,00,000 Capped
4 Waqar Salamkheil Rs 75,00,000 Capped
5 Piyush Chawla Rs 50,00,000 Uncapped
6 Kartik Tyagi Rs 40,00,000 Uncapped
7 Yash Dhull Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped
8 Anmolpreet Singh Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped
9 Utkarsh Singh Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped
10 Luvnith Sisodia Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped
11 Upendra Singh Yadav Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped
12 Shreyas Gopal Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped

 

Remaining purse of all 10 teams at the start of IPL 2025 mega auction Day 2

IPL teams Remaining purse Total players Overseas players
Chennai Super Kings Rs 15.60 CR 12 4
Delhi Capitals Rs 13.80 CR 13 4
Gujarat Titans Rs 17.50 CR 14 3
Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 10.05 CR 13 5
Lucknow Super Giants Rs 14.85 CR 12 4
Mumbai Indians Rs 26.10 CR 9 1
Punjab Kings Rs 22.50 CR 12 2
Rajasthan Royals Rs 17.35 CR 11 4
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 30.65 CR 9 3
Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 5.15 CR 13 4
