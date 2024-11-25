IPL 2025 mega auction: Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer bag record bids; full list of players SOLD, UNSOLD on Day 1

In a record-breaking IPL 2025 mega auction on Sunday, Rishabh Pant emerged as the most expensive player in the tournament’s history, fetching a whopping Rs 27 crore from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

In a record-breaking IPL 2025 mega auction on Sunday, Rishabh Pant emerged as the most expensive player in the tournament’s history, fetching a whopping Rs 27 crore from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Pant narrowly edged out Shreyas Iyer, who was bought by Punjab Kings (PBKS) for Rs 26.75 crore, as franchises went all out for marquee Indian stars.

Pant's record price capped a stunning comeback story following a life-threatening car accident in 2022. The wicketkeeper-batter, a Delhi Capitals (DC) stalwart, entered the auction after parting ways with his long-time team. DC used their Right to Match (RTM) card to re-sign him for Rs 20.75 crore but were outbid by LSG’s Rs 27 crore offer. Pant is set to lead LSG in IPL 2025, marking a new chapter in his career.

Shreyas Iyer and PBKS aim for glory

Shreyas Iyer, who led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to their third IPL title earlier this year, also set the auction floor alight. PBKS splurged Rs 26.75 crore to secure the Indian batter, with head coach Ricky Ponting expressing delight at reuniting with Iyer, a former Delhi Capitals player.

"I haven't spoken to Shreyas Iyer yet on captaincy. I called him before the auction, but he didn't pick up. He's been a successful IPL captain, I'm delighted to work with him again," said Ponting.

Venkatesh Iyer sparks bidding frenzy

In another big move, KKR retained all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer for Rs 23.75 crore using their RTM card. Known for his explosive batting and handy bowling, Venkatesh became the subject of an intense bidding war between KKR and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

With an increased purse of Rs 120 crore per franchise, the auction saw teams break the bank for top talents. Punjab Kings, armed with the largest budget of Rs 110.5 crore, made the most of their resources by also acquiring Yuzvendra Chahal (Rs 18 crore), Arshdeep Singh (Rs 18 crore), and Marcus Stoinis (Rs 11 crore).

Other notable purchases included:

KL Rahul, snapped up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 14 crore, a bargain for the former LSG captain.

Kagiso Rabada (Rs 10.75 crore) joining Gujarat Titans after being released by PBKS.

Ravichandran Ashwin (Rs 9.75 crore) returning to Chennai Super Kings, rekindling his partnership with MS Dhoni.

Meanwhile, David Warner and Devdutt Padikkal went unsold on Day 1, raising eyebrows. Both are expected to re-enter the fray during the accelerated auction on Monday.

Starc's price dips; pacers in demand

Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, once IPL's most expensive player, saw his price fall to Rs 11.75 crore, going to Delhi Capitals. Fast bowlers continued to command premium prices, with Josh Hazlewood (Rs 12.5 crore, RCB), Trent Boult (Rs 12.5 crore, MI), and Avesh Khan (Rs 9.75 crore, LSG) among the big earners.

The auction saw franchises adopting contrasting strategies. While Rajasthan Royals, with a limited purse, focused on selective buys like Jofra Archer (Rs 12.5 crore), others splurged to build formidable squads.

The IPL 2025 season is set to kick off on March 14, with several teams betting big on fresh leadership and star power. Fans eagerly await the fireworks as the league ushers in a new era of high-stakes competition.

Full list of players sold on Day 1 of IPL 2025 mega auction

Player Name Auction price IPL team Rishabh Pant Rs 27 crore Lucknow Super Giants Shreyas Iyer Rs 26.75 crore Punjab Kings Venkatesh Iyer Rs 23.75 crore Kolkata Knight Riders Arshdeep Singh Rs 18 crore Punjab Kings Kagiso Rabada Rs 10.75 crore Gujarat Titans Jos Buttler Rs 15.75 crore Gujarat Titans Mitchell Starc Rs 11.75 crore Delhi Capitals Mohammed Shami Rs 10 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad David Miller Rs 7.5 crore Lucknow Super Giants Yuzvendra Chahal Rs 18 crore Punjab Kings Mohammed Siraj Rs 12.25 crore Gujarat Titans Liam Livingstone Rs 8.75 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru KL Rahul Rs 14 crore Delhi Capitals Harry Brook Rs 6.25 crore Delhi Capitals Aiden Markram Rs 2 crore Lucknow Super Giants Devon Conway Rs 6.25 crore Chennai Super Kings Rahul Tripathi Rs 3.40 crore Chennai Super Kings Jake Fraser-McGurk Rs 9 crore Delhi Capitals Harshal Patel Rs 8 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad Rachin Ravindra Rs 4 crore Chennai Super Kings R Ashwin Rs 9.75 crore Chennai Super Kings Marcus Stoinis Rs 11 crore Punjab Kings Mitchell Marsh Rs 3.40 crore Lucknow Super Giants Glenn Maxwell Rs 4.20 crore Punjab Kings Quinton de Kock Rs 3.60 crore Kolkata Knight Riders Phil Salt Rs 11.50 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru Ramanullah Gurbaz Rs 2 crore Kolkata Knight Riders Ishan Kishan Rs 11.25 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad Jitesh Sharma Rs 11 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru Josh Hazlewood Rs 12.50 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru Prasidh Krishna Rs 9.50 crore Gujarat Titans Avesh Khan Rs 9.75 crore Lucknow Super Giants Anrich Nortje Rs 6.5 crore Kolkata Knight Riders Jofra Archer Rs 12.5 crore Rajasthan Royals T Natarajan Rs 10.75 crore Delhi Capitals Trent Boult Rs 12.5 crore Mumbai Indians Maheesh Theekshana Rs 4.4 crore Rajasthan Royals Rahul Chahar Rs 3.2 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad Adam Zampa Rs 2.4 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad Khaleel Ahmed Rs 4.80 crore Chennai Super Kings Wanindu Hasaranga Rs 5.25 crore Rajasthan Royals Noor Ahmad Rs 10 crore Chennai Super Kings Atharva Taide (UC) Rs 30 Lakh Sunrisers Hyderabad Nehal Wadhera (UC) Rs 4.2 crore Punjab Kings Angrish Raghuvanshi Rs 3 crore Kolkata Knight Riders Karun Nair Rs 50 lakh Delhi Capitals Abhinav Manohar Rs 3.2 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad Sameer Rizvi Rs 95 lakh Delhi Capitals Nishant Sandhu Rs 30 Lakh Gujarat Titans Harpreet Brar Rs 1.5 crore Punjab Kings Abdul Samad Rs 4.2 crore Lucknow Super Giants Naman Dhir Rs 5.25 crore Mumbai Indians Vijay Shankar Rs 1.2 crore Chennai Super Kings Mahipal Lomror Rs 1.7 crore Gujarat Titans Ashutosh Sharma Rs 3.8 crore Delhi Capitals Kumar Kushagra Rs 65 lakh Gujarat Titans Robin Minz Rs 65 lakh Mumbai Indians Anuj Rawat Rs 30 Lakh Gujarat Titans Vishnu Vinod Rs 95 lakh Punjab Kings Rasikh Dhar Rs 6 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru Akash Madhwal Rs 1.2 crore Rajasthan Royals Mohit Sharma Rs 2.2 crore Delhi Capitals Vyshak Vijay Kumar Rs 1.8 crore Punjab Kings Vaibhav Arora Rs 1.8 crore Kolkata Knight Riders Yash Thakur Rs 1.6 crore Punjab Kings Simarjeet Singh Rs 1.5 crore Sunrisers Hyderabad Suyush Sharma Rs 2.6 crore Royal Challengers Bengaluru Karn Sharma Rs 50 lakh Mumbai Indians Mayank Markande Rs 30 Lakh Kolkata Knight Rider Kumar Kartikeya Singh Rs 30 Lakh Rajasthan Royals Manav Suthar Rs 30 lakh Gujarat Titans

Full list of players unsold on Day 1 of IPL 2025 mega auction

Sr. No. Player Base Price Capped/UncappedCappedUncapped 1 Devdutt Padikkal Rs 2,00,00,000 Capped 2 David Warner Rs 2,00,00,000 Capped 3 Jonny Bairstow Rs 2,00,00,000 Capped 4 Waqar Salamkheil Rs 75,00,000 Capped 5 Piyush Chawla Rs 50,00,000 Uncapped 6 Kartik Tyagi Rs 40,00,000 Uncapped 7 Yash Dhull Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped 8 Anmolpreet Singh Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped 9 Utkarsh Singh Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped 10 Luvnith Sisodia Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped 11 Upendra Singh Yadav Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped 12 Shreyas Gopal Rs 30,00,000 Uncapped

Remaining purse of all 10 teams at the start of IPL 2025 mega auction Day 2

IPL teams Remaining purse Total players Overseas players Chennai Super Kings Rs 15.60 CR 12 4 Delhi Capitals Rs 13.80 CR 13 4 Gujarat Titans Rs 17.50 CR 14 3 Kolkata Knight Riders Rs 10.05 CR 13 5 Lucknow Super Giants Rs 14.85 CR 12 4 Mumbai Indians Rs 26.10 CR 9 1 Punjab Kings Rs 22.50 CR 12 2 Rajasthan Royals Rs 17.35 CR 11 4 Royal Challengers Bengaluru Rs 30.65 CR 9 3 Sunrisers Hyderabad Rs 5.15 CR 13 4

