Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 Results: Early trends show NDA taking a big lead

The BJP-led Mahayuti Alliance includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). On the other hand, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) represents the opposition, consisting of the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Sharad Pawar-led NCP faction.

Counting of votes is underway as Maharashtra and Jharkhand citizens eagerly await the results of their state assembly elections. While Jharkhand voted in two phases on November 13 and November 20, Maharashtra conducted its election for all 288 assembly constituencies in a single phase on November 20.

In Maharashtra, the political battlefield is primarily divided between two prominent alliances.

These alliances, representing Maharashtra's most influential political forces, have made the election a crucial determinant of the state’s political trajectory.

On November 20, polling across Maharashtra was conducted smoothly, with citizens casting their votes from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM. Voter turnout remained steady, showcasing the public's commitment to shaping their state's governance. A dry day was observed in cities like Mumbai to maintain a peaceful electoral process.

In Jharkhand, the two-phase voting process saw citizens turn out to decide their next state government, setting the stage for what is expected to be a closely contested result.

