E-Bikes: Planning to gift an electric cycle to your wife or girlfriend? You need to check out this complete buying guide to find the perfect e-bike for her daily commute.

Best E-Bikes: Electric bikes and scooters are everywhere, but electric cycles are quietly becoming the new trend. Women are absolutely loving these e-bikes right now.

You can skip the crazy city traffic, save the environment, and easily reach the office. They are also perfect for quick grocery runs or daily fitness routines. The market has hundreds of e-cycle options today. We have broken down the best choices for women below.

You can just pedal them like a normal cycle if the battery runs out. They do feel a bit heavy, though. Step-through frame cycles are super comfortable for women because you can get on and off easily. Reports show these specific models are in huge demand.

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City Commute (Daily Travel)

Cycle ModelWhy you will love itEstimated Price (INR)
Huffy ViennaBest choice for low budgets₹59,400
Ride1Up Roadster V3Super lightweight and easy to lift₹1,18,500
Aventon Level 4 RECGreat motor and battery for the price₹1,69,900
Priority Current PlusUltimate high-speed bikeFrom ₹2,80,400

Mountain Rides (eMTB)

Cycle ModelWhy you will love itEstimated Price (INR)
Aventon Current ADVFull power mountain bike on a budget₹3,39,900
Orbea Rise SLPerfect for steep uphill roads₹4,83,000
Trek Fuel+ EXSuper silent with premium quality₹6,79,900

Family & Cargo (For Kids)

Cycle ModelWhy you will love itEstimated Price (INR)
Segway MUXITop class safety features₹1,44,400
Aventon Abound LRCarries heavy weight and gets a throttle₹1,69,900
Xtracycle Swoop ASMExtremely powerful motor₹3,82,400
Bunch BikeYou can easily seat 4 kids inside this₹5,52,400

Comfort & Cruiser (Relaxed Riding)

Cycle ModelWhy you will love itEstimated Price (INR)
Retrospec Beaumont Rev+Easy to use with a handy carrier₹1,35,900
Aventon Pace 5 RECCustom made for beginner riders

₹1,52,900

Priority GlideSmooth feel just like a regular cycle₹1,52,900
Electra Townie Go!Stylish looks with a very comfortable seat₹1,78,400