E-Bikes: Planning to gift an electric cycle to your wife or girlfriend? You need to check out this complete buying guide to find the perfect e-bike for her daily commute.

Best E-Bikes: Electric bikes and scooters are everywhere, but electric cycles are quietly becoming the new trend. Women are absolutely loving these e-bikes right now.

You can skip the crazy city traffic, save the environment, and easily reach the office. They are also perfect for quick grocery runs or daily fitness routines. The market has hundreds of e-cycle options today. We have broken down the best choices for women below.

You can just pedal them like a normal cycle if the battery runs out. They do feel a bit heavy, though. Step-through frame cycles are super comfortable for women because you can get on and off easily. Reports show these specific models are in huge demand.

City Commute (Daily Travel)

Cycle Model Why you will love it Estimated Price (INR) Huffy Vienna Best choice for low budgets ₹59,400 Ride1Up Roadster V3 Super lightweight and easy to lift ₹1,18,500 Aventon Level 4 REC Great motor and battery for the price ₹1,69,900 Priority Current Plus Ultimate high-speed bike From ₹2,80,400

Mountain Rides (eMTB)

Cycle Model Why you will love it Estimated Price (INR) Aventon Current ADV Full power mountain bike on a budget ₹3,39,900 Orbea Rise SL Perfect for steep uphill roads ₹4,83,000 Trek Fuel+ EX Super silent with premium quality ₹6,79,900

Family & Cargo (For Kids)

Cycle Model Why you will love it Estimated Price (INR) Segway MUXI Top class safety features ₹1,44,400 Aventon Abound LR Carries heavy weight and gets a throttle ₹1,69,900 Xtracycle Swoop ASM Extremely powerful motor ₹3,82,400 Bunch Bike You can easily seat 4 kids inside this ₹5,52,400

Comfort & Cruiser (Relaxed Riding)