Just writing 'create a beautiful video' won't give you the result you want. You need to be very specific. Clearly mention who is in the scene, where they are, what they are doing, the time of day, how the lighting is, how the camera should move, and what their facial expression should be. For instance, instead of 'a man walking in the rain,' describe the location, clothes, the intensity of the rain, camera movement, and the emotion. This gives you much more control over the final scene.