Make Money Using AI: How to Create Videos and Turn Them Into a Revenue Stream
Did you know Indian creators are making lakhs by creating videos with AI? You can also earn good money by making videos for weddings, birthdays, and ads. Want to know how to create AI videos? Here are all the details!
Can you really earn lakhs from AI videos?
Why do people pay for AI videos?
First, you need to prepare the story and scenes!
Next, you can create video scenes using AI!
How to write a prompt for a good AI video?
Just writing 'create a beautiful video' won't give you the result you want. You need to be very specific. Clearly mention who is in the scene, where they are, what they are doing, the time of day, how the lighting is, how the camera should move, and what their facial expression should be. For instance, instead of 'a man walking in the rain,' describe the location, clothes, the intensity of the rain, camera movement, and the emotion. This gives you much more control over the final scene.
Only after adding voice and music is the video complete!
Visuals alone are not enough. You can add an AI-generated voice or use your own, depending on the need. You should also add background music and sound effects. Then, use editing software like CapCut or Premiere Pro to join all the clips, cut out unwanted parts, and create the final video. Always double-check the AI-generated clips for mistakes like weird hands, faces, text, or sounds.
Can you upload AI videos on YouTube and earn lakhs?
Yes, the opportunity is there. But don't think that AI videos mean automatic money. YouTube doesn't completely ban AI content. However, it might put restrictions on monetisation for content that is repetitive, low-value, and mass-produced, considering it unreliable. So, your human creativity must be clearly visible in the story, information, voice, and editing.
Where is the real money in AI videos?
You can offer this skill as a service in many areas, like for wedding anniversary videos, birthday videos, advertisements, social media videos for small companies, and event videos. If you want to start, first pick a niche. Then, create a portfolio with 5-10 high-quality sample videos using AI. After that, you can introduce your service to local companies, ad agencies, and event planners. AI alone won't make you lakhs. The ability to create valuable videos for others using AI is what will turn into income.
Find the latest Technology News covering Smartphone Updates, AI (Artificial Intelligence) breakthroughs, and innovations in space exploration. Stay updated on gadgets, apps, and digital trends with expert reviews, product comparisons, and tech insights. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for everything shaping the future of technology.