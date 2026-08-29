We use our phones 24/7, but most of us don't know how to charge them correctly. A very common mistake people make while unplugging their phone can lead to big problems. Here's what you need to know.

It's almost impossible to imagine our lives without smartphones these days. From making calls and using the internet to banking and entertainment, we rely on our phones for everything. That's why even a small mistake in how we handle our phone's battery and charging can cause serious issues. One common mistake, especially when unplugging the phone after charging, often goes unnoticed.

The one charging mistake you must avoid

Many people, when they want to unplug their phone, just grab the cable and pull it out quickly. This is the wrong way to do it. When you yank the cable, it puts unnecessary pressure on the small wires inside and on the connector. If you do this repeatedly, the charging cable will get damaged very soon, and you might even start facing charging issues with your phone.

The correct method

When you unplug the charging cable, don't pull the wire. Instead, hold the plastic or metal connector at the end with your fingers and gently pull it out. This reduces the strain on the cable and helps it last much longer. Also, if your cable is already damaged or frayed, it's not safe to keep using it. Damaged cables can cause both the phone and the charger to overheat. So, if your cable is damaged, replace it immediately.

Be careful with the switchboard too

People make the same mistake when removing the charger from the switchboard or wall socket. Here too, you should not pull the cable. Instead, hold the charger adapter firmly and pull it out of the socket.

Handling your charging cable correctly will keep your phone's charging port safe. You can also extend your battery's life by making sure your phone doesn't overheat and by not using damaged chargers or cables.

Don't let the battery drain to 0%

You shouldn't use your phone until the battery is completely dead (0%) and it switches off. Similarly, you don't always have to charge it to 100%. Keeping the battery level between 20% and 80% can significantly increase its lifespan.

Don't charge it overnight

Leaving your phone on charge all night puts the battery under constant stress and causes it to heat up. In the long run, this will reduce the battery's capacity.

Don't charge with the phone cover on

When a phone charges, it releases some heat. A thick phone cover can trap this heat and prevent it from escaping. So, it's a good idea to remove the cover while charging.

Avoid fake chargers

Always use the original charger from the phone company or a certified branded charger. Fake chargers can't regulate the amount of electricity going to your phone correctly and can easily damage the battery.

Don't use your phone while it's charging

Playing games or watching videos while the phone is charging puts a lot of pressure on the battery. This makes the phone twice as hot and can lead to the battery swelling or getting damaged.

Avoid charging in hot places

You should not charge your phone in places with direct sunlight, or under a pillow or mattress. Charging it in a cool and well-ventilated place is the safest option.

It's not enough to just use your phone 24/7. You also need to know how to charge it correctly and what mistakes to avoid. This article has covered the key points you need to know.