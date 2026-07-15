WWE Rumor Roundup: Bron Breakker Frustrated? GUNTHER Plans & Keith Lee Update | Sports

Fresh WWE and AEW rumors are making headlines! Reports claim Bron Breakker is unhappy with his current creative direction, original plans for GUNTHER have surfaced, while another update has emerged on Keith Lee's future. Here's everything making waves in the wrestling world today. 0:00 Today's Biggest WWE Rumors1:00 Bron Breakker Reportedly Frustrated With WWE Booking2:30 GUNTHER SummerSlam Plans & Keith Lee Update