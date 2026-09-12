Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has urged her middle-order batters to deliver and share the scoring burden with openers Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma in the Women's Asia Cup final against Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Skipper Urges Batting Line-up to Step Up

Indian skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has urged her team to step up and deliver when it matters most as India takes on Sri Lanka in the Women’s Asia Cup final in Dubai on Sunday.

India have been heavily reliant on their opening pair, with Smriti Mandhana contributing 154 runs and Shafali Verma 168 in the tournament. With the title at stake, skipper Harmanpreet will hope the middle order rises to the occasion and shares the scoring burden in the all-important final.

"We know we have such a good batting line-up, and I think when you have such a good batting line-up, it is only about whoever is doing well on that day," Harmanpreet said as per the ICC website. "That person should take responsibility and finish the game for the team. I think that is the key on this pitch," she added.

Pleased with Team's Overall Performance

India have found match winners in different players this tournament, which is one aspect that has pleased the captain the most going into the final.

"It is good to see that whoever gets the opportunity is coming up with solid performances," she said. We have managed to get runs on the board, and our bowlers are coming up with some really solid performances. So overall, I'm really happy with the way we have played so far."

Bracing for a Tough Final

Sunday's final is a repeat of the 2024 showpiece, in which Sri Lanka stunned India to lift the title, and Harmanpreet is bracing for a similarly tough contest.

"I think the last time we played against Sri Lanka, they came up with some really solid plans and performances. Winning in T20 cricket is all about who plays better cricket on the day," Harmanpreet said. (ANI)