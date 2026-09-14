Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha penned a heartwarming note for the Indian cricketer on his 36th birthday. The two-time T20 World Cup champion has been one of India’s most influential batters, known for his innovative stroke play.

Suryakumar Yadav's wife Devisha wished the Indian T20 World Cup on his 36th birthday, penning down a heartwarming note for him on social media. Suryakumar, India's two-time T20 World Cup champion and one of the trailblazers of modern T20I batting for India, turned 36 on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Devisha posted, "Happy happy birthday to my home, my heart! As the lyrics say, I’ll be with you wherever you are" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devisha Suryakumar Yadav (@devishashetty_)

Career Highlights and Accolades

Suryakumar has achieved several milestones in his career, including winning the ICC Men’s T20I Cricketer of the Year award in 2022 and 2023. The former India T20I captain reached the No 1 position in the ICC Men’s T20I Batting Rankings in October 2022 and registered 910 rating points in January 2023, among the highest-ever ratings recorded in the format. The right-handed batter played a key role in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 triumph with a title-sealing catch of David Miller in the final against South Africa being his crowning moment, and later led the team to the 2026 T20 World Cup title as a captain, making India the first side to successfully defend the title. Under his captaincy, India also won the T20 Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE.

An Illustrious Career in Numbers

Suryakumar has been one of India’s most influential batters, known for his innovative stroke play and aggressive approach. In 113 T20Is, he has made 3,272 runs at an average of 36.35, with a strike rate of 162.94. His runs include four centuries and 25 fifties and he is India's third-highest run-getter in the format.

He has also represented India in 37 ODIs, scoring 773 runs at an average of 25.76, with a strike rate of 105.02, with four fifties and best score of 72*. In his only Test, Suryakumar batted for only one inning, scoring eight runs against Australia back in 2023.

'SKY' has also been a multi-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) and is among the most notable batters in the competition with 4,581 runs in 179 matches and 164 innings at an average of 33.68 and a strike rate of 148.58, with two centuries and 31 fifties and best score of 103*. (ANI)