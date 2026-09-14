Following India's T20I win over Afghanistan, Ishan Kishan spoke about adapting between formats and his role in the 121-run stand with Abhishek Sharma. He said he played a supporting role as Abhishek was in great touch, highlighting teamwork.

Adapting Across Formats After a marathon double ton and an overall effort as a captain that would have undoubtedly taken a lot out of Ishan, the batter accepts the requirements that comes with being a multi-format player and said that players need to get into a different zone for a different format time and again and it has not been very difficult for India, whose players play multiple formats across international, domestic cricket and the IPL. "You know, as a professional, I think when it changes, we just have to adapt as soon as possible. We need to get into that zone again and again because this is not the first time we are doing this. We keep on playing different formats and then we come back to T20 cricket, yeah, it takes a bit of time to get along with the game sometimes, but at the same time, you know, you need to be just calm and composed in the middle so that you get the best out of yourself," said Kishan in a video posted by BCCI. On Partnership and Teamwork His knock consisted of five fours and a six, as compared to Abhishek's chaotic 32-ball 82, which consisted of seven fours and sixes each. Ishan acknowledged that he might have played an ODI knock, taking a backseat after seeing Abhishek play his shots in his ultra-aggressive style. The batter highlighted the importance of identifying his role, saying that he would have taken an aggressor role had Abhishek not been in a good touch. "I think I played a one day innings today because Abhishek was there, he was playing good shots. I wanted Abhishek to have that momentum so that he can keep on going and not think about wickets falling from other end. So, yeah, you just have to keep judging. Some days, if I feel like Abhishek is not in such great touch in the middle, maybe I will take that role," he said."So, this is something to do with teamwork and, you know, yes, I think the initial moment and everything, you know, it is very difficult to get into the T20 zone like in one or two days, but you try your best, you give your best and like there will be glitches, but you need to just know what mistakes you're doing and you can get better in next every like each and every game," he added. Stellar T20 Form in 2024 Ishan has been the leading T20I run-getter among Test nations and overall second-highest, with 854 runs in 24 innings at an average of 35.58 and a strike rate of 173.57, including a century and six fifties. Across all of T20s, he is the fourth-highest run-getter this year, with 1,456 runs in 39 matches and innings at an average of 37.33, a strike rate of over 177, including a century and 12 fifties. Kishan's Approach to Improvement For Ishan, his approach towards the game involves watching video footage and talking about his game and shots with his friends, with a focus on self-improvement. "I look at the videos of the bowlers who are coming to bowl, who are going to plan something. So, for that, you know, you need to just be like in a zone in your room, maybe when you are just sitting, you are chilling with your friends, you talk about your game, what changes I can make and what shots I can play, but end of the day, if you are calm and you are not thinking about particular area where you want to hit and you just think about watching the ball and playing your shots. So, that is something I think is something which is very important for us to keep doing that again and again. Sometimes you get in a zone where you just keep on smacking the ball and you lose your momentum or shape, but yeah, when you talk to your friends, you know what sort of mistakes you are doing and you just keep on improving each and every day," he signed off. Match Summary India opted to field first, with Afghanistan managing 156/8 courtesy a fighting 64* from Azmatullah Omarzai. Arshdeep Singh (3/19) was sensational with the ball.During the chase, Abhishek (82 in 32 balls, with seven fours and seven sixes) and Ishan Kishan (42 in 33 balls, with five fours and a six) killed the chase with an entertaining 121-run stand for the second wicket. The chase was completed in 13.4 overs. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Indian batter Ishan Kishan reflected on switching between longest and shortest formats of the game within days and identfying his roles during a partnership following India's comprehensive win over Afghanistan in the first T20I at New Delhi on Sunday.Just a couple of days after leading East Zone to the Duleep Trophy title with a 'Player of the Match' effort of 270 and 80, Ishan continued to impress in coloured clothing, scoring a measured 33-ball 42 in an entertaining 121-run stand with an ever-blasting, hard-hitting Abhishek Sharma to set up an easy chase of 157 runs at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.After a marathon double ton and an overall effort as a captain that would have undoubtedly taken a lot out of Ishan, the batter accepts the requirements that comes with being a multi-format player and said that players need to get into a different zone for a different format time and again and it has not been very difficult for India, whose players play multiple formats across international, domestic cricket and the IPL. "You know, as a professional, I think when it changes, we just have to adapt as soon as possible. We need to get into that zone again and again because this is not the first time we are doing this. We keep on playing different formats and then we come back to T20 cricket, yeah, it takes a bit of time to get along with the game sometimes, but at the same time, you know, you need to be just calm and composed in the middle so that you get the best out of yourself," said Kishan in a video posted by BCCI.His knock consisted of five fours and a six, as compared to Abhishek's chaotic 32-ball 82, which consisted of seven fours and sixes each. Ishan acknowledged that he might have played an ODI knock, taking a backseat after seeing Abhishek play his shots in his ultra-aggressive style. The batter highlighted the importance of identifying his role, saying that he would have taken an aggressor role had Abhishek not been in a good touch. "I think I played a one day innings today because Abhishek was there, he was playing good shots. I wanted Abhishek to have that momentum so that he can keep on going and not think about wickets falling from other end. So, yeah, you just have to keep judging. Some days, if I feel like Abhishek is not in such great touch in the middle, maybe I will take that role," he said."So, this is something to do with teamwork and, you know, yes, I think the initial moment and everything, you know, it is very difficult to get into the T20 zone like in one or two days, but you try your best, you give your best and like there will be glitches, but you need to just know what mistakes you're doing and you can get better in next every like each and every game," he added.Ishan has been the leading T20I run-getter among Test nations and overall second-highest, with 854 runs in 24 innings at an average of 35.58 and a strike rate of 173.57, including a century and six fifties. Across all of T20s, he is the fourth-highest run-getter this year, with 1,456 runs in 39 matches and innings at an average of 37.33, a strike rate of over 177, including a century and 12 fifties.For Ishan, his approach towards the game involves watching video footage and talking about his game and shots with his friends, with a focus on self-improvement. "I look at the videos of the bowlers who are coming to bowl, who are going to plan something. So, for that, you know, you need to just be like in a zone in your room, maybe when you are just sitting, you are chilling with your friends, you talk about your game, what changes I can make and what shots I can play, but end of the day, if you are calm and you are not thinking about particular area where you want to hit and you just think about watching the ball and playing your shots. So, that is something I think is something which is very important for us to keep doing that again and again. Sometimes you get in a zone where you just keep on smacking the ball and you lose your momentum or shape, but yeah, when you talk to your friends, you know what sort of mistakes you are doing and you just keep on improving each and every day," he signed off.India opted to field first, with Afghanistan managing 156/8 courtesy a fighting 64* from Azmatullah Omarzai. Arshdeep Singh (3/19) was sensational with the ball.During the chase, Abhishek (82 in 32 balls, with seven fours and seven sixes) and Ishan Kishan (42 in 33 balls, with five fours and a six) killed the chase with an entertaining 121-run stand for the second wicket. The chase was completed in 13.4 overs. (ANI)