Brazil vs Scotland Highlights: Vinicius Double, Neymar Returns | FIFA World Cup Knockout | Sports

Brazil vs Scotland highlights from the FIFA World Cup as Brazil defeated Scotland 3-0 to secure first place in Group C and reach the knockout stage. Vinicius Junior scored twice, Matheus Cunha added a third goal, and Neymar made his first appearance of the tournament in a major boost for Carlo Ancelotti's side.Brazil finished top of Group C ahead of Morocco, while Scotland's hopes of reaching the last 32 now depend on other results. The victory also confirmed Brazil as one of the early favorites to win the FIFA World Cup.In this video:00:00 Brazil Crush Scotland 3-0 to Top Group C01:18 Vinicius Junior Scores Brilliant Double for Brazil02:47 Neymar Makes Long-Awaited World Cup ReturnWatch the full highlights, Vinicius goals, Neymar's return, and all the key moments from Brazil vs Scotland.

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