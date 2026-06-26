USA vs Türkiye Highlights | Late Ayhan Winner Stuns USA in 3-2 Thriller | FIFA World Cup 2026

USA vs Türkiye Highlights
Türkiye shocked USA in a dramatic 3-2 World Cup 2026 clash filled with momentum swings and late chaos. USA fought back twice through Berhalter, but Kaan Ayhan’s stoppage-time strike sealed a stunning win for Türkiye. USA still topped the group despite the heartbreaking defeat at the end.
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