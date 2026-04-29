Cricket Dominates, Other Sports Suffer! India’s Speed Climbers Face SHOCKING Struggles

India’s speed climbing scene is growing rapidly, but athletes like Deepu Mallesh are fighting an uphill battle—literally and financially. Scaling walls as tall as five buses in just five seconds, these climbers are among the fastest in the world. Yet, in a country dominated by cricket, they struggle for recognition, funding, and government support.Many athletes are forced to rely on crowdfunding just to compete internationally, raising serious questions about India’s sports ecosystem beyond mainstream games.Is India missing out on global glory in climbing due to lack of support? Watch this report to uncover the inspiring yet challenging journey of India’s speed climbers.

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