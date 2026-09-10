Aryna Sabalenka’s 99-week reign as WTA No.1 has ended after Elena Rybakina’s US Open quarterfinal win secured the top spot. Sabalenka’s amused reaction has gone viral as she eyes the semifinal, with a potential final against Rybakina looming.

Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka’s 99 consecutive weeks of dominance at the summit of women’s tennis have officially come to an end on Wednesday, September 10. Elena Rybakina’s hard-fought quarterfinal win over Qinwen Zheng of China at Arthur Ashe Stadium mathematically locked her in as the new WTA No.1 player.

Rybakina needed to reach the semifinals to officially capture the top spot and dethrone Sabalenka, turning a high-stakes Flushing Meadows fortnight into an unforgettable changing of the guard at the pinnacle of women’s tennis. Aryna Sabalenka, who will face Jessica Pegula in the semifinal, will now move down to the No.2 spot.

The latest WTA ranking will be released after the conclusion of the ongoing edition of the US Open, but the live race has already delivered one of the most dramatic moments of the hard-court season.

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Sabalenka’s Live Reaction to Losing No.1 Ranking Goes Viral

As Elena Rybakina has been confirmed as the new World No.1 in women’s tennis, Aryna Sabalenka’s live reaction to the news has gone viral on social media. The cameras were rolling as Sabalenka watched the result unfold, capturing her stunned reaction as Rybakina officially dethroned her from the top spot.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially on Instagram, the Belarusian tennis star was practicing on the court near Arthur Ashe Stadium when she heard the crowd’s massive reaction. Sabalenka halted her practice session, walked over to the fence, and quietly watched the final moments played on the courtside TVs.

Rather than showing anger or frustration, the defending US Open champion looked slightly amused and offered a small smile. After absorbing the moment, Sabalenka immediately returned to practice to prepare for her semifinal clash against Jessica Pegula at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Aryna Sabalenka has been mathematically dethroned from the No. 1 spot by Kazakhstani tennis star Elena Rybakina before her high-stakes semifinal clash. Though her 99-week reign at the summit has concluded, the Belarusian powerhouse immediately turned her attention back to the task at hand, defending her Flushing Meadows crown.

Elena Rybakina vs Aryna Sabalenka Likely on Cards

As Elena Rybakina has punched her ticket to the final four alongside a historic ascent to the top of the WTA Rankings, the stage is potentially set for a blockbuster championship collision with Aryna Sabalenka, provided both players navigate their respective semifinal hurdles in New York.

Elena Rybakina will face 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff in the semifinal, setting up a massive battle for the ultimate prize at Flushing Meadows. If Rybakina and Sabalenka win their respective semifinal clashes, the two tennis powerhouses will collide in a high-voltage final on Saturday, September 12.

Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka have faced off 17 times in their careers, with the Belarusian leading 10-7 in the head-to-head record. At Grand Slams, the two have locked horns three times, with Sabalenka leading 1-2. At the Australian Open this year, Rybakina defeated Sabalenka in the final to clinch her second Grand Slam title.

The potential final between the new WTA No. 1 and the defending US Open champion promises to write yet another thrilling chapter in what has quickly become the defining rivalry of the modern era.

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