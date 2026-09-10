The US Open 2026 is facing significant off-court criticism due to a persistent foul odor resembling raw sewage. Spectators who paid high prices for tickets have used social media to voice their outrage over the unbearable stench, particularly in the upper sections, while the USTA has not yet officially addressed the widespread complaints.

The ongoing edition of the US Open 2026 has reached the business end of the tournament, with world-class drama unfolding across hard courts at Flushing Meadows. The men’s quarterfinals between Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe and Alex Michelsen witnessed five-set thrilling battles for a spot in the semifinals.

The defending champion Alcaraz and Michelsen were knocked out of the tournament, while Shelton and Tiafoe set for an all-American semifinal showdown. In women’s singles, the defending champion Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, Coco Gauff, and Elena Rybakina, the new World No.1, have advanced to the semifinals.

Amid the electric atmosphere and high-stakes tennis, the US Open has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons off the court, with spectators taking to social media to complain about an inescapable, foul odor resembling raw sewage and ‘human waste’ lingering across the grounds.

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‘We Paid to Attend the US Open’

Several digital creators and influencers have been in attendance for several high-profile matches this fortnight, but not everyone has been focused purely on the celebrity spotting or the world-class rallies. However, some of them raised the issues of poor tournament management and unaddressed infrastructure flaws directly to their followers.

An American TikTok creator, @BaylorCarrots, took the platform to share unfiltered footage from the stands, stating that ticket holders shelling out hundreds of dollars shouldn't be forced to endure an unbearable stench throughout marquee matches.

“When it smells like human waste, and the US Open has known about it for days, yet continues to allow people to sit in Section 310.” Baylor Carrots said.

“The Facilities Team and Guest Services told us they were already aware of the issue, but people were still being allowed to sit in the affected section. We paid to attend the US Open and should not have to sit for hours in an area that smells like human waste. How is this acceptable?” she added.

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During Aryna Sabalenka’s quarterfinal thriller against Linda Noskova, while fans were holding their breath throughout a tense, deciding-set tiebreak, many others outside the court lines were holding something else entirely: their noses.

Though Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka was not involved in the incident, spectators were reportedly left struggling to enjoy the match amid the foul odor.

Spectators Share Similar Experiences of Sewage-Like Smell

American TikTok creator Oliver Viel also shared his experience, claiming that the sewage-like smell made it difficult to enjoy the tournament. According to the New York Post, one user commented that they had been smelling it as early as Fan Week, pointing out how frustrating it was when tickets in the 300-level cost hundreds of dollars.

Another spectator expressed their disappointment over the situation, claiming they were seated in Section 310 and had to endure the smell for most of a match before Guest Services eventually moved them during Carlos Alcaraz vs Tommy Paul’s round-of-16 clash at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

While others demanded refunds over the unpleasant experience, several spectators questioned why they were expected to endure the foul odor despite paying hundreds of dollars for tickets. Another audience member pointed out that the issue seemed to compound every time the afternoon heat peaked, turning upper-bowl seating into an absolute endurance test.

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However, the United States Tennis Association (USTA) has not addressed the mounting complaints or outlined immediate fixes for the drainage issues plaguing the upper tiers. As the tournament barrels toward its climactic finals weekend, tournament directors will undoubtedly face heightened scrutiny to clean up more than just the baseline play before next year's event.

Also Read: US Open 2026: America Serves Notice Again at Flushing Meadows With Fresh Hope