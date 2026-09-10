Pakistan have failed to cross 200 in five straight Test innings in England, scoring 743 runs. That is 11 fewer than Shubman Gill’s 754-run tally on his England tour, highlighting Pakistan’s severe batting struggles against English pace.

Pakistan’s batting has once again become a topic of discussion after another disastrous collapse on the opening day of the third and final Test of the ongoing series against England at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, September 9.

After being put to bat first by England skipper Joe Root, Pakistan were bundled out for just 133 in 33.5 overs under helpful overcast conditions. Saud Shakeel’s gritty 43-run innings and his 26-run partnership for the last wicket with Mohammad Abbas (26) provided a brief glimmer of defiance, but it was nowhere near enough to rescue a team sinking under its own weight.

England’s pace bowling attack, consisting of Olie Robinson (3/15), Jofra Archer (3/25) and Josh Tongue (4/42), made short work of the visitors, proving once again that English conditions paired with an elite bowling unit are a nightmare for visiting batters.

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743 Runs Across Five Innings

Pakistan’s Test tour of England has become a sort of case study on how not to bat in swinging conditions. The Babar Azam-led side has not crossed the 200-run mark in any of the five innings they have played so far, highlighting a collective helplessness that has completely overshadowed their individual talents.

In the opening Test at Headingley in Leeds, Pakistan scored 171 and 135, followed by scores of 110 and 194 in the second Test at Lord's. In the first innings of the ongoing Edgbaston Test, the visitors could only muster another paltry 133 runs, cementing what has been a miserable campaign with the bat.

Across five innings so far, Pakistan scored 743 runs at an average of 148 per innings. To make it worse, only one batter, Saud Shakeel, registered a fifty across the first two Tests, and the collective unit has routinely failed to put up any meaningful resistance against England's relentless seam attack.

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Ahead of the Edgbaston Test, Pakistan cricket has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons following a dramatic mid-series overhaul that saw seven players dropped, including Mohammad Rizwan, Salman Ali Agha, and Imam-ul-Haq, head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul sacked, and white-ball coach Mike Hesson thrust into an emergency red-ball caretaker role.

After having lost the series 0-2 following crushing defeats at Leeds and Lord's, Pakistan's final chance to salvage some pride in England is rapidly slipping through their fingers.

Shubman Gill’s, England Test Tally Surpasses Pakistan’s 5-Innings Total

Pakistan’s five-innings total across three Tests against England stands as a sobering testament to a historic batting collapse. The visitors’ 743-run total is still 11 runs fewer than Shubman Gill’s individual tally of 754 runs on his England Test tour in 2025.

Shubman Gill had a debut Test series as captain against England last year, and it turned out to be record-breaking. In five matches and 10 innings, Gill racked up staggering 754 runs, including four centuries, at an average of 74.5. He fell just 57 runs short of surpassing Don Bradman’s record 810 runs in a debut Test series as captain.

In the Edgbaston Test, where Pakistan's current lineup is struggling to string together basic partnerships, Shubman Gill scored 430 runs across both innings, including twin knocks of 269 and 161, leaving a permanent scar on English bowling attacks. It is the exact same turf where Pakistan's current lineup is finding survival an impossible mountain to climb.

Shubman Gill’s performance in the England Test series served as a masterclass in modern batsmanship, exposing just how far adrift a struggling touring side can find itself when it loses its collective composure against elite pace.

Pakistan’s batting struggles have become a multi-chapter tragedy, and with every new innings, the plot only grows more agonizingly familiar. Averaging just 148.6 per innings, Pakistan’s lineup has effectively turned a high-profile Test series into an exercise in endurance cricket for all the wrong reasons.

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